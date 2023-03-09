corbin redhound logo

CORBIN — The Corbin girls tennis team swept Clay County to open their season this week.

The Lady Redhounds cruised to a 10-0 victory over the Lady Tigers.

“A lot of our girls have been working hard since the end of last season, so it was good to finally get back out there and kick off a new season with a win,” Corbin girls coach Chris Jones said. “We’ve got a great group of girls this year and I’m just super excited to watch them play and grow.”

Corbin 10, Clay County 0

Singles

No. 1 Lindsay Jones (C) def. E. Rader (CC) 6-0, 6-2

No. 2 Kaiden Walden (C) def. R. Davidson (CC) 6-2, 6-3

No. 3 Allison Lundy (C) def. S. Jarvis (CC) 8-0

No. 4 Abby Lunsford (C) def. S. Adams (CC) 8-2

No. 5 Mary Alice McVey (C) def. A. Hinkle (CC) 8-1

No. 6 Haley Carr (C) def. I. Turner (CC) 8-0

No. 7 Abby Lewis (C) def. A. Lipps (CC) 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 Olivia McArthur/Katie Morton (C) def. E. Raider/R. Davidson (CC) 6-2, 6-4

No. 2 Lundy/Lunsford (C) def. Hinkle/Adams (CC) 6-1, 6-0

No. 3 Riley Lewis/Addison Bingham (C) def. Turner/Lipps (CC) 8-0

