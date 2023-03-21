CORBIN — Corbin Girls Tennis hosted region opponent Bell County at the Curt Hart Tennis Complex at Corbin High School, and came away with an impressive 9-0 win.
The victory improved the Lady Redhounds to 8-1 overall, and 3-0 against 13th Region teams.
“It’s always a pleasure to host Coach Russell and the team from Bell County,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “We just have a much more experienced squad and it showed tonight with solid performances at every level.
“My veterans performed well tonight but I’m especially proud of how my younger girls are stepping up, performing at higher levels each week,” he added. “Bell County is young and will be a strong team once they gain some more experience, especially with Emma Winkler, a strong seventh grader, anchoring the team at the No. 1 singles spot.”
Corbin 9, Bell County 0
Singles
1. Lindsay Jones (C) def. E.Winkler (BC), 6-1, 6-0
2. Kaiden Walden (C) def. M. Gambrel (BC), 6-2, 6-0
3. Allison Lundy (C) def. K.Gambrel (BC), 8-1
4. Riley Lewis (C) M.Allen (BC), 8-1
5. Addison Bingham (C) def. M. Allen (BC), 8-3
6. Karlee Dickerson (C) def. C.Wagner (BC), 8-3
Doubles
1. Olivia McArthur/Katie Morton (C) def. K.Gambrel/M.Allen (BC), 6-0, 6-0
2. Haley Carr/MaryAlice McVey (C) def. E. Gambrel/M. Allen (BC), 8-0
3. R. Lewis/Bingham (C) def. K. Cupp/M. hacker (BC), 8-0
