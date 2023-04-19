CORBIN — Corbin’s girls tennis team continued their winning ways with a strong start to this week defeating region opponents Clay County on Monday, 7-2, and Barbourville on Tuesday, 9-0.
“Our girls are really hitting their stride and getting better each week,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “I’m proud of the hard work they’ve put in and it’s fun to see that work paying off now.”
Corbin 9, Barbourville 0
Singles
1. Lindsay Jones (C) def. S. Smith (B), 6-0, 6-1
2. Kaiden Walden (C) def. A. Valentine (B), 6-0, 6-0
3. Allison Lundy (C) def. R. Corey (B), 9-8
4. MaryAlice McVey (C) def. R. Gray (B), 8-3
5. Addison Bingham (C) def. R. Messer (B), 9-8
6. Karlee Dickerson (C) def. M. Bingham (B), 8-6
Doubles
1. Olivia McArthur/Katie Morton (C), def. Gray/Corey (B), 6-2, 6-0
2. Lundy/Abby Lunsford (C) def. Bingham/Messer (B) (By Default)
3. Abby Lewis/T. Canady (C) def. Brock/Bingham (B), 9-7
Corbin 7, Clay County 2
Singles
1. Kaiden Walden (C) lost to E. Rader (CC), 6-1, 6-3
2. Lindsay Jones (C) def. R. Davidson (CC), 6-0, 6-0
3. Abby Lunsford (C) def. S. Adams (CC), 8-0
4. Allison Lundy (C) def. A. Hinkle (CC), 8-0
5. MaryAlice McVey (C) def. I. Turner (CC), 8-0
6. Addison Bingham (C) def. A. Lipps (CC), 8-0
Doubles
1. Lundy/Lunsford (C) lost to Rader/Davidson (CC), 1-6, 6-1, 0-1 (11)
2. Olivia McArthur/Katie Morton (C) def. Hinkle/Adams (CC), 8-0
3. Dickerson/Lewis (C) def. Turner/Fields (CC), 8-0
