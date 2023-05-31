LEXINGTON — After day one of the 2023 KHSAA Girls Tennis State Tournament, Corbin Lady Redhound tennis still has one doubles team remaining as Katie Morton and Olivia Arthur posted a 2-0 mark on Tuesday to advance to Wednesday’s third round action.
Morton and McArthur won their first match, 6-2, 6-3, before pulling off a second round upset with a 1-6, 6-3, 12-10 victory.
“This is becoming a habit,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “Corbin Tennis is becoming a day two state tournament kind of program.
“After Lindsay Jones made it to the Round of 16 last year in singles, this year Katie Morton and Olivia McArthur won their first round match 6-2, 6-3 before pulling off an upset of a nine seed with an incredible super tiebreaker 1-6, 6-3, 12-10,” he added. “These two girls put their state experience to play and didn’t back down after a tough first set. We made a few adjustments in the second set and they really dug in and fought hard. I’m so proud of their effort.”
13th Region singles champion Lindsay Jones almost advanced to day two for the second straight year.
She won her first match, 6-1, 6-1, before falling in the second round, 6-1, 6-0.
“Lindsay Jones had a great day winning her first round match 6-1, 6-1, before falling to a very strong nine seed in the second round from Scott County, 6-1, 6-0,” Jones said. “This was just the cherry on top of her history-making third singles regional championship and I’m proud of the effort she gave. Even though her second round opponent was very tough, she had a lot of bright moments and really pushed the girl in all the games.”
Kaiden Walden played in a match that lasted more than two hours before falling to North Laurel’s Eva Clark in first round action while Abby Lunsford and Allison Lundy almost reached day two as well before falling in their second match of the day, 6-1, 6-1.
“Kaiden Walden scrapped and fought hard, as usual, in her first round match that saw a rematch of the region semifinals between her and North Laurel’s Eva Clark,” Jones said. “Kaiden fell 7-6(6), 1-6, 3-10 after more than two and a half hours. As a coach, you can’t ask for any more effort than she gave today. I’m very proud of how she finished her senior season making it to the state tournament.
“My other two seniors, Abby Lunsford and Allison Lundy, went out on a high note winning their first round match 6-3, 6-0 before falling to a very good team from Assumption in the second round, 6-2, 6-2. These girls fought hard and will certainly be missed next season.”
