CORBIN — Corbin’s girls’ tennis season is in full swing with the Lady Redhounds winning two of their past three matches.
They defeated Elizabethtown on Saturday, 3-2 while suffering a 4-1 setback to Central Hardin on Saturday as well.
Corbin picked up an easy 6-0 victory against Oneida Baptist on Thursday, and now the Lady Redhounds’ record stands at 7-1.
Lindsay Jones picked up Corbin’s lone win against Central Hardin, winning in singles action, 6-0, 6-0.
“We continued to battle the elements in the afternoon with high winds and cold temps along with a very deep Central Hardin team,” Coach Chris Jones said. “I’m proud of how the girls fought hard on all courts and we gained some valuable experience that will only make us stronger.”
The Lady Redhounds managed to grab three wins against Elizabethtown with Lindsay Jones (6-4, 6-3), and Kaiden Walden (6-0, 6-1), winning in singles play while the doubles team of MaryAlice McVey and Haley Carr won, 6-2, 6-2.
“We travel all over the state to play the best players,” Coach Jones said. “Not only did we have tough competition, but we had equally tough elements with the temps in the low 30s and wind chills into the 20s. We lost a heartbreaker in two tie-breakers at No. 1 doubles, but Lindsay Jones had a strong win at No. 1 singles after a slow start and falling behind early. I was very pleased to get this win over Elizabethtown.”
Corbin wasted little time in defeating Oneida Baptist on Thursday, claiming five of six singles matches.
Walden (6-0, 6-0), McVey (8-0), Riley Lewis (8-4), Carr (8-1), and Karlee Dickerson (8-1) each won in singles pay.
Allison Lundy and Abby Lunsford win in doubles action (6-1, 6-0), and so did Carr and McVey (8-1).
“We always enjoy hosting the kids from OBI. We just have a more experienced and deeper team than they do,” Coach Jones said. “We had solid performances from our entire lineup tonight to get the win. Riley Lewis had the biggest challenge of the night at No. 3 singles, but she fought hard and came out on top 8-4.”
