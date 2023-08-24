PINEVILLE — The Corbin Lady Redhounds captured the Kentucky 2A, Section 7 championship in golf action on Thursday by shooting a 289.
Corbin battled with Clay County throughout the tournament, as the Lady Tigers placed second with a 407. Bell County turned in a third place finish with a 493.
The Lady Redhounds were led by Makenna Myatt’s 89 while individual efforts went to Hooker and Januto from Clay County.
“The girls played great," Coach Danielle Hardin said. “Every week we have improved and I think it has built their confidence.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.