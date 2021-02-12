BARBOURVILLE — Tony Pietrowski’s Corbin Redhounds were needing a win in the worst way when they traveled to play two-time defending 13th Region champion Knox Central on Wednesday.
The Redhounds entered the matchup riding a three-game losing skid while the Panthers were fresh off winning the WYMT-Food City Mountain Basketball Classic championship.
Despite trailing by as many as 15 points, Pietrowski’s squad pulled through to pick up a 77-72 win.
“It was the best flow we have had offensively all season,” Pietrowski said. “I thought we really moved the ball and our shot selection was excellent. I’m proud of Hayden’s (Llewellyn) patience and the ability to take over when we needed to do so. Carter Stewart had an awesome game as well. Both sides of the ball he showed why he’s one of the best young players in our region.
“Brody Wells was a difference maker,” he added. “His all-around game, and then exclamation dunk late. We are still seeing Seth (Mills) and Dakota (Patterson) round into form — they really battled on the inside for us. They will only get better and better.”
Corbin’s five-point victory snapped Knox Central’s seven-game win streak against regional opponents as Hayden Llewellyn scored 25 points to lead the Redhounds while Carter Stewart added 19 points and Brody Wells finished with 15 points.
“It’s a regular season game but this team needed something positive,” Pietrowski said. “They have kept their heads up during a difficult stretch and were rewarded tonight.
“Coach (Tony) Patterson has one of the best teams in our region,” he added. “They are going to win a lot of games this season.”
Jevonte Turner led the Panthers with a game-high 30 points while Isaac Mills and Abe Brock each scored 12 points apiece.
Knox Central held a 24-22 lead at the end of the first quarter despite seeing Corbin knock down six 3-pointers during the opening period.
Stewart hit two of those while scoring 8 points and Josh Hibbitts hit two 3-pointers to keep their team close.
Turner scored eight points in the second quarter while Brock added five to give Knox Central a 47-39 cushion at halftime.
The Redhounds began to chip away at their deficit in the third quarter with Wells scoring six points while Stewart and Llewellyn added five and four points, respectively, to cut the Panthers’ lead to 58-56.
Llewellyn got the hot-hand in the fourth quarter, scoring 13 points while Seth Mills hit a key 3-pointer to help Corbin rally to pick up the win.
The Redhounds are scheduled to be back in action at home Friday against Whitley County. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. start.
