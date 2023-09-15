CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhounds got back to their winning ways on Thursday, defeating Williamsburg in a 50th District match, 25-12, 25-18, and 25-8.
The Lady Redhounds (10-2) were coming off a loss to Whitley County, and responded in a big way with their three-set win.
“Tonight I felt like we played really well,” Corbin coach Vanessa Ross said. “Yesterday at practice, we focused on our errors and how they have caused us to lose so many matches. All of the girls really focused on what they could do better for the team and it showed tonight.
“We were communicating on the floor, our bench was loud and exciting,” she added. “Watching our girls play tonight, you could tell that they were having fun which made them fun to watch. Tonight was a great district win for us to pick up, especially in three sets.”
The Lady Yellow Jackets (11-8) were hoping to come away with some momentum since they’ll be back in action Friday for two games in the All ‘A’ Classic State Volleyball Tournament.
“Definitely not the outcome we wanted tonight,” Williamsburg coach Dirk Berta said. “We know that’s not how we play volleyball and we will play be better the next time. Fortunately, we have a quick turnaround tomorrow as we get to play in the Class A State Tournament in Richmond. We are looking forward to this opportunity. Go Jackets.”
Williamsburg is scheduled to play Raceland at 6 p.m., and St. Henry at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
Corbin will travel to play North Laurel on Monday.
