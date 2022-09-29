SOMERSET — The Lady Redhounds soccer team fell to a tough Pulaski County squad on Monday.

Following a 10-game win streak, the Lady Redhounds couldn’t hold on against the Lady Maroons, falling 6-0.

Lexie Lawless got the Maroons on the board early. After Corbin goalie Kaitlyn Will saved a shot from Maddie Sexton, Lawless shot and scored — giving the Maroons a 1-0 lead early on.

Sexton scored a few moments later, giving the Maroons a 2-0 lead. At the 15-minute mark, Lawless would score her second goal of the night, Maddie Sexton would follow up — giving the Maroons a 4-0 deficit going into halftime.

Five minutes into the second half, Lawless scored her 3rd goal of the match, bringing the Maroons to a comforting 5-0 lead over the Hounds. With 12 minutes remaining in the contest, Allie Sexton would take a penalty kick which would give the Maroons a 6-0 lead to finish the match.

The Lady Redhounds falls 11-4-1 on the season, and will be in action again on Thursday when they take on Berea in their final game of the regular season.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you