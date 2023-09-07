LONDON — North Laurel recorded its second largest margin of victory over 49th District rival Corbin in program history on Thursday, cruising to a 7-0 win.
The seven-goal win is second to only a 10-goal victory the Lady Jaguars recorded on Oct. 21, 2020 during the 13th Region title game.
“I’m very proud of this team, it was a great way to end our week,” North Laurel coach Courtney Miller said. “The score in the first half was 3-0 and we had to work hard for those goals and defense had to work hard to keep them scoreless.”
Mikaela Barnett, Roslyn Valentine, and Malaya Mastin led North Laurel with two goals apiece while Haley Combs also scored a goal.
Valentine’s goal eight minutes into the match gave the Lady Jaguars a 1-0 lead. Barney followed with two goals of her own during the 17th minute, and right before halftime to give North Laurel a 3-0 edge at halftime.
The Lady Jaguars dominated the second half as Valentine’s goal in the opening minute increased her team’s lead to 4-0.
Mastin scored consecutive goals in a nine minute span to push North Laurel’s lead to 6-0 with 28 minutes remaining in the match.
Combs’ put the finishing touches on the win with a goal during the 60th minute.
“We found our rhythm in the second half,“ Miller said. “Our passes and goals started to come a little easier. Hopefully, we continue playing like we did in the second half. We have two big district games coming up and we definitely want to keep this momentum.”
The win improves the Lady Jaguars to 6-1 overall, and 1-0 against 49th District opponents while the Lady Redhounds are 2-7-1, and 0-2 against district foes.
North Laurel will be back in action Monday on the road against rival South Laurel in a key district matchup at 6 p.m.
Corbin will host Somerset Tuesday at 6 p.m.
