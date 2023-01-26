The Corbin High School wrestling team took a 56-18 loss to Frederick Douglass after turning in an impressive effort last week against Bell County, and Whitley County.
Cyrus Greiwe (144 pounds), Seth Jones (190 pounds), and Eli Bolton (185 pounds) each picked up wins for Corbin.
Listed below are the match results.
Frederick Douglass 56, Corbin 18
106: Brayden Schumann (FRDO) over (CORB) (For.)
113: Kapela Joseph (FRDO) over (CORB) (For.) 120: Anthony Condi (FRDO) over (CORB) (For.)
126: Liam Gutierrez (FRDO) over (CORB) (For.)
132: Double Forfeit
138: Triton Moncrief (FRDO) over Stephen Brent (BJ) Jackson (CORB) (UTB 9-8)
144: Cyrus Greiwe (CORB) over Calvin McCrickard (FRDO) (Fall 0:00)
150: Jacob Wolfe (FRDO) over Aiden Wilson (CORB) (Fall 0:00)
157: Steffan Walker (FRDO) over Ryne Warren (CORB) (Fall 0:00)
165: Landon Worley (FRDO) over Tyson Blalock (CORB) (TF 18-2 0:00)
175: Vaglo Ololo (FRDO) over Justice McKague (CORB) (Fall 0:00)
190: Seth Jones (CORB) over Grayson Williams (FRDO) (Fall 0:00)
215: Caleb Mpungu (FRDO) over Braedyn Grubb (CORB) (Fall 0:00)
285: Eli Bolton (CORB) over Jackson Smith (FRDO) (Fall 0:00)
