GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Corbin’s last day in the Smoky Mountain Christmas Classic didn’t end the way coach Tony Pietrowski would have liked.
The Redhounds got off to a slow start and never recovered during their, 72-50, loss to Barren County.
The loss dropped Corbin to 4-2 overall, and 1-2 during its stay in the tournament held in Gatlinburg.
The Redhounds fell behind, 20-13, in the first quarter, and never recovered.
“We didn’t play well enough to win,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “Not sure if it was the early tip, travel or just plain lack of focus? We have a good amount of seniors and juniors, so we shouldn’t let this type of play happen to us.
“Overall, a great week of basketball,” he added. “We played some quality teams and see plenty of areas we can improve upon. Excited to host the CFIT after Christmas.”
Hayden Llewellyn led Corbin with 15 points while Zander Curry added 11 points. Brody Wells added six points, and Carter Stewart finished with five points.
The Redhounds will be back in action Tuesday during first round play of the Cumberland Falls Invitational. They will face 13th Region for Bell County at 8:15 p.m.
Listed below is information for the tournament:
Six teams will be competing for the Grace Health Cumberland Falls Invitational championship which will tip-off Tuesday, Dec. 27, and last through Friday, Dec. 30.
Corbin, Newport, and Bell County will participate in Pool 1 while Knoxville Catholic, Louisville Doss, and Whitley County will participate in Pool 2.
Knoxville Catholic, and Louisville Doss have multiple Division-I players while the tournament will have a good mix of local talent participating during the week at Corbin High School.
There will also be a dunk competition as well.
Listed below is the schedule for the invitational.
Pool A
Corbin
Newport
Bell County
Pool B
Knoxville Catholic
Louisville Doss
Whitley County
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Whitley County vs Knoxvile Catholic, Tenn. 6:30 p.m.
Corbin vs Bell County, 8:15 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Bell County vs Newport, 6:30 p.m.
Whitley County vs Louisville Doss, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Corbin vs Newport, 6 p.m.
3-point/Dunk contest, 7:30 p.m.
Louisville Doss vs Knoxville Catholic, Tenn., 8:30 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
5th place game
Pool A #3 vs Pool B #3, 5 p.m.
3rd place game
Pool A #2 vs Pool B #3, 6:45 p.m.
Championship game
Pool A #1 vs Pool B #1, 8:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.