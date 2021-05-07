SOMERSET — Corbin’s two-game win streak was snapped Friday after the Lady Redhounds suffered an 8-1 loss to Russell County.
Corbin trailed 2-1 after four innings of play but the Lady Lakers scored three runs in both the fifth and sixth innings to wrap-up the seven-run victory.
Crystal Stidham’s squad was outhit 14-8 as pitcher Kennedie Guiher took the loss. She finished with two strikeouts.
Kaylee Morales turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in a run for Corbin. Rebecca Stewart went 2-for-3 while Alayna Reynolds, Kaila Stidham and Bailey Stewart each finished with a hit apiece.
