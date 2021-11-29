SOMERSET – In a game that Pulaski County trailed throughout the first quarter, and took control over the second and third quarters, the Corbin Lady Redhounds came within inches of tying the game up in the final seconds, led by an impressive 20 points from sophomore point guard Darcie Anderson. But in the end, the Lady Maroons scraped by with the 73-70 victory, led by an equally impressive 21 points from sophomore forward Sydney Martin.
The Lady Maroons fell behind early in the first quarter, trailing 15-6. The defense, although allowing the early 15 points, was very hard pressing by Pulaski.
The first shot of the game for Pulaski was made by Martin, and you could tell early that her transition from first player off the bench to starting will be an easy one. Anderson for the Redhounds had her first bucket of the night early off a beautiful 3-pointer.
The Lady Maroons did manage to make it closer through the end of the quarter as it was 22-16 as the buzzer sounded. Two more Lady Maroons had steals late in the quarter as Abbee Coomer came off the bench and immediately recorded two steals (along with a great eurostep and layup finish for two) as well as Maggie Holt getting her first steal of the game.
As soon as the second quarter started, Pulaski stepped their foot on the gas offensively-wise, as Aubrey Daulton had her first make of the game, a 3-pointer, off of an assist from Madelyn Blankenship. In fact, PC would go on a 16-5 run throughout the early stages of the quarter to take a 32-25 lead over Corbin.
The leading scorer from last season's team, Caroline Oakes, had her first points of the game during this run. Eighth-grade point guard Madeline Butcher would add another steal to the Maroons' impressive total and a 3-pointer as well, showing really good understanding of the game for such a young player.
By the end of the half, PC would be up 42-34, going on a 26-12 stretch throughout the quarter to take control of the game. Butcher had a rebound with a put back and a foul combo late in the quarter. Corbin's Anderson made her second 3-pointer of the game during this quarter as well.
Going in to the third quarter, the Lady Maroons looked to keep the pressure on the Lady Redhounds. Corbin's Bailey Stewart had an and-one opportunity early in the quarter but failed to convert the free throw. Back-to-back great plays by Pulaski (a steal and a layup by Martin, along with a drive and layup by Daulton) put the Lady Maroons up 48-39.
The Lady Maroons continued their hard fought defensive effort throughout the quarter, adding another six steals to their total. The third quarter would end with the Lady Maroons up once again, this time 60-47, with Pulaski having the game in firm control. Daulton, in particular, really shined this quarter for the Maroons, as she added eight points throughout the quarter (including another 3-pointer).
For Corbin, Kallie Housley came up with two huge 3-pointers to keep the Lady Redhounds in the game.
The fourth quarter came, and it looked like the Lady Maroons had it in the bag. Early in the quarter, the Maroons increased their lead to 67-51, their largest lead of the game, behind a 2-pointer from Holt, two free throws from Daulton, and the first (and only) 3-pointer of the game from Oakes.
However, at that point, the Lady Redhounds desperately started to fight back, and along with some sloppy turnovers on the PC side, started to make a huge comeback. Yet another 3-pointer from Housley made the score 68-57 through the middle of the fourth quarter.
From here, the Lady Redhounds claimed full momentum, going on a 13-3 run the rest of the way through the game, led by points from Housley (4), Stewart (2), and Anderson (7).
Anderson had a 3-pointer within the last few seconds to make the score 73-70, and Corbin had an attempt at the final shot but wasn't able to get it up before the final buzzer sounded, giving the win to the Lady Maroons.
The Lady Maroons were led 21 points from Martin (led all scorers), as well as 19 from Daulton, and go to 1-0 on the season.
The Lady Redhounds were led by 20 points from Anderson and 16 from Housley, and fall to 0-1 on the young season.
