HAZARD — Corbin’s hopes of repeating as Kentucky 2A, Section 7 champions came to an end Thursday with a disappointing, 11-2, loss to Perry County Central.
The Lady Redhounds (3-3) fell behind 6-0 after three innings of play while the Lady Commodores added four runs in the top of the fifth inning to seal the nine-run win.
“This was a tough loss, it’s just one of those games,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “We knew going in Perry Central would be a tough game. They are a great team. We were a bit off today, made too many mishaps, and when we got our bats going, we were just hitting it straight to them.
“My girls could have just hung their heads and quit but that’s not who my girls are, they will pick and battle and continue to fight to the last out,” she added. “Hats off to Perry, they played solid through the entire game. But I have to give it to my girls, they don’t quit and we went seven with them, and this is something I’m proud of with them. I could be that coach to harp on them and tell them they made mistakes or errors but I say it once, they know, and we move forward and grow from it.”
Alayna Reynolds, Raegan Walker, and Kallie Housley each led Corbin with two hits apiece. Walker also drove in a run. Abi Beller, Danni Foley, and Morgan Hicks each finished with a hit apiece.
Housley took the loss, throwing five inning while allowing 10 hits, and six earned runs. She struck out two batters. Beller pitched two innings, allowing one hit, and one earned run.
Both Walker and Reynolds were named to the Kentucky 2A, Section 7 team.
“Perry is a great team, the kind of competition we need to be facing to get us ready for post season and later into our season,” Stidham said. “This loss will be a stepping stone and we will learn and get better. Raegan Walker and Alayna Reynolds were named to the Kentucky 2A, Section 7 team. They both connected with great hits — Raegan with a home run, and Alayna connecting with a couple hits. Both were solid on defense as well.
“Today was just Perry’s day,” she added. “We will continue to work to make it ours as we continue our season and work for the postseason. Let’s go Lady Redhounds.”
