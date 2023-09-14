CORBIN — Corbin ran its 49th District win streak to a remarkable 22 games after turning in another stellar defensive effort to defeat North Laurel, 1-0, in extended time on Thursday.
Many had written off Roger Taylor’s squad after going through after Corbin started 1-4-1.
But the Redhounds (4-4-1) never quit, and have now won three games in a row while improving to a perfect 3-0 against district competition.
“Amazing effort by the guys tonight,” Corbin coach Roger Taylor said. “We took the strongest North Laurel team I’ve seen since I've been coaching to overtime and managed to snatch a winner.
“We were fortunate early not to concede but the boys dug deep and played solid defense throughout the rest of the game,” he added. Parker Stacy made some huge saves to keep his first clean sheet of the season. I’ll admit I got a little out of hand when Jeffery Morton scored the winner in overtime, but we have lost so many games in the final minutes and this one was big.
Really proud of the team tonight. They've showed we have what it takes to win region and keep advancing.”
The loss dropped North Laurel 8-4-2 overall, and 2-1 against district opponents.
“We came out and played well in the early part of the game and had several chances to put the ball in the back of the net and just weren’t able to,” North Laurel coach David Broyles said. “Around the 25 minute mark in the first half, a call changed the complexion of the game and we just weren’t the same after. We had opportunities throughout the game but didn’t capitalize. Just was not our night unfortunately.”
The Jaguars dominated possession throughout the contest, but could never find the back of the net.
North Laurel looked like it was finally going to break through during the 59th minute, but Corbin keeper Parker Stacy was able to make a save on a Jaxon Jacobs’ breakaway.
Stacy made another clutch save during the 66th minute when Jacobs had a free kick just outside the box.
Another save by Stacy during the 80th minute forced the match to go into extended time.
Two minutes into extended time Jeffrey Morton scored the game-winning goal off a confer kick from Rizzo Cima.
Corbin will be back in action Saturday at home against Whitley County. The game is scheduled for a 2 p.m. start.
North Laurel will host Shelby County at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
