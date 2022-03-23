SOMERSET — Corbin suffered its third loss in a row as hits and runs were hard to come by once again on Tuesday.
The Redhounds battled Pulaski County back and forth for seven innings before the Maroons scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to pick up a slim 5-4 victory.
“It was a tough loss,” Corbin coach Cody Philpot said. “I thought we played pretty well. We pitched it well, hit some balls hard that just couldn’t find grass and lost to a very solid ball club. We made a few mistakes that left the door open for them and they took advantage.
“These guys are battling, and improving every day,” he added. “These games will pay off in the long run.”
Corbin (1-3) committed two errors in the loss which led to one unearned run. The Redhounds took a 3-2 advantage in the top of the sixth inning before Pulaski County responded with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to take a 4-3 lead.
Cody Philpot’s squad tied the game at four apiece in the top of the seventh before the Maroons scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth.
Jeremiah Gilbert started the game in the mound, tossing five and one/third of an inning while surrendering three earned runs and seven hits. Jacob Baker took the loss, tossing two and one/third of an inning, allowing one earned run and four hits while striking out three batters.
Walker Landrum led Corbin with a hit and two RBI while while Cam Estep drove in a run after connecting with a double. Cameron Combs delivered a hit along with Mikey Neal, who scored twice, and Hunter Upchurch, who scored once. Kade Elam also scored during the game.
The Redhounds are scheduled to be back in action Tuesday at home against Powell, Tenn. the game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.