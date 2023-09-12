CORBIN — The Lady Redhounds’ struggles continued on Tuesday.
Corbin dropped a 10-3 decision to Somerset, and has now lost four in a row while going 0-5-1 during its past six games.
The Lady Redhounds haven't won a game since their 2-1 win over Danville on August 24.
The Lady Redhounds hung tough throughout the match until running out of gas in the second half. The Lady Briar Jumpers outscored Corbin, 7-1, during the game’s final 40 minutes.
Isabella McKenzie gave Somerset a 1-0 lead during the 22nd minute while Storey Justice added a goal during the 28th minute to give the Lady Briar Jumpers a 2-0 advantage.
Emely Colchado got Corbin on the scoreboard off a deflection from the Lady Briar Jumpers’ keeper to cut her team’s deficit to 2-1 during the 31st minute.
Somerset answered two minutes later as Tori Robertson’s goal pushed the Lady Briar Jumpers’ advantage to 3-1.
Jersey Roberson’s free kick from 35 yards out resulted in Corbin’s second goal during the 36th minute, making the score, 3-2.
The Lady Briar Jumpers came out red hot in the second half, scoring four goals in 15 minutes while building a 7-3 advantage.
Robertson scored three of the four goals while assisting Khloe Roberts’ goal.
Caroline Steely cut the Lady Redhounds’ deficit to 7-3 during the 57th minute while Robertson added two more goals, and McKenzie’s goal in the 71st minute wrapped up Somerset’s win.
Corbin will attempt to get back in the win column Thursday when the Lady Redhounds travel to Oneida, Tennessee.
