The Somerset Briar Jumpers, with heightened expectations this season due to a ton of veteran talent plus the transfer of Tyson Absher into the program, started off their 2023 campaign in the friendly confines of Clara Morrow Field. There, the Jumpers welcomed in a formidable foe in the form of the Corbin Redhounds, last season’s 13th Region champions.
Somerset controlled the ball for well over 50 percent of the contest en route to a 9-0 victory over the Redhounds.
The Briar Jumpers got on the board in the 16th minute, as junior Kean Taylor scored off an assist from Andrew Tomlinson, with his strike gliding into the right side of the net.
Somerset followed that up just two minutes later with Absher getting on the board following a steal from a teammate that led to a wide open shot right next to the net, giving the home team a 2-0 edge.
Several opportunities missed for Somerset in the next few minutes before the defensive backfield of the Jumpers made a great hold on a breakaway attempt from the Redhounds.
Following some more close shots, Tomlinson got his own goal with a strike from about eight yards out into the top right section of the goal in the 29th minute to make it 3-0 for the Jumpers.
Landen Lonesky made his first save of the season in the 31st minute off a Corbin free kick. In the 35th minute, Taylor grabbed his second goal of the contest on a header after a corner kick from senior Jason Escobar-Lopez. Tomlinson had another close attempt in the 39th before the halftime buzzer sounded, with Somerset taking a 4-0 lead into the locker room.
The Jumpers came out of the break focused and it showed early, as senior Ethan Whitis etched his name in the scorebook in the 43rd minute with a shot into the left side of the net past the goalkeeper off an assist from Tomlinson, giving Somerset a 5-0 lead.
Tomlinson scored his second goal in the 55th minute after being fouled in the box, scoring on a penalty kick that went into the right side of the goal for the sixth Briar Jumper goal of the night.
Senior Jefry Lopes-Radilla showcased his dribbling moves close to the goal in the 61st minute, but his ensuing shot went just wide of the net. Somerset found goal number seven of the night in the 65th minute, as sophomore Tyler Edwards found the back of the net from right next to the goal.
Not even a minute later, Lopes-Radilla didn’t miss on his second shot attempt, as he struck the ball right past the goalkeeper, giving Somerset an 8-0 lead.
The ninth and final goal from the Jumpers came in the 74th minute, as Escobar-Lopez dribbled right past the goalkeeper and lightly tapped the ball into the back of the net for the 9-0 victory.
Absher, Tomlinson and Taylor each scored two goals during the contest, while Lopes-Radilla, Escobar-Lopez and Whitis each scored one goal apiece. Lonesky had a shutout in the net.
The Redhounds will look to bounce back at Somerset Christian on Tuesday, August 15.
