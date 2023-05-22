CORBIN — At this point of the season, all that matters is surviving and advancing, and Cody Philpot’s Corbin Redhounds did just that.
But it wasn’t easy.
The Redhounds allowed five runs in the top of the first that saw Harlan County knock out starting pitcher Cruz Cima after an inning of work.
Corbin rallied, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first en route to a 17-7 victory during Monday’s first round action of the 13th Region Baseball Tournament.
“Proud of how we battled,” Philpot said. “We could’ve freaked out in the first but we chipped away and did what we were supposed to do all the way through the lineup.”
Ethan Abner came in relief of Cima and pitched three innings while allowing no hits and an earned run while striking out five batters. Will Freeman pitched an inning, giving up two hits and an earned run while striking out a batter.
Cima allowed six hits and five earned runs during his inning of work while striking out three batters.
Kade Elam came up huge for Corbin at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBI, and four runs scored while Cam Estep turned in a 3-for-4 with two RBI, and three runs scored.
Jeremiah Gilbert connected on two hits while driving in three runs and scoring twice.
Bradric Helton was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored while Mikey Neal turned in a 2-for-3 effort with an RBI and a run scored.
Will Landrum had two hits and scored once while Cameron Combs was 2-for-3 with two RBI.
Jacob Baker turned in a 1-for-4 effort while driving in a run and scoring once. Noah Cima finished with two RBI, and a run scored.
The Black Bears’ Samuel Henson was 2-for-2 with two RBI while Alex Creech had a hit, two RBI, and one run scored. Braydon Burton and Mason Himes each finished with a hit and an RBI apiece while Jonah Swanner had a hit and scored twice. Tristan Cooper finished with a hit along with Brayden Blakley while Carter Howard scored once.
Cooper took the loss, lasting two innings while allowing eight hits and nine earned runs while striking out two batters. Karsten Dixon lasted two innings, allowing eight hits and four earned runs while Himes tossed 1/3 of an inning, giving up a hit and an earned run.
