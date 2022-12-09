CORBIN — For a team that hadn’t practiced or played together much during the preseason, Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski’s Redhounds looked pretty darn good Friday.
Corbin had four players score in double figures to guide the Redhounds past York Institute, 81-65.
Pietrowski’s squad knocked down seven 3-pointers as Hayden Llewellyn led the way with 18 points.
Eli Pietrowski followed with three 3-pointers, and a 15-point scoring effort while Carter Stewart had two 3-pointers, and 15 points. Brody Wells scored eight of his 14 points in the first quarter while Trey Worley finished with seven points.
“Pleased with the effort level we had tonight,” Pietrowski said. “Obviously, we have a lot to work on but that will come in time. As long as we play together and continue to show that intensity level we will have a chance to be really good.
“We beat a good team tonight,” he added. “They won 26 games last season and I can see why. A few solid bigs and nice guard play. I loved our balance offense tonight. I thought Zander (Curry) had a really good game. He rebounded well and ran the team from the point guard position. This team has huge upside. We just have to continue to work towards being the best team we can be by postseason.”
Corbin built an 18-10 lead in the first quarter, and never trailed. The Redhounds had leads of 37-21, and 51-41, at the end of the second and third quarters before exploding for 30 points in the fourth quarter.
Stewart scored nine points during the period while Llewellyn added seven points, and Pietrowski dished out six points.
Corbin will be back in action at home Monday against Middlesboro with tip-off scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
