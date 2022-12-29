CORBIN — Corbin advanced to Friday’s Grace Health Cumberland Falls Invitational title game by rolling past Newport on Thursday with a 65-52 decision.
The Redhounds received a 17-point effort from Eli Pietrowski to secure the win while Hayden Llewellyn turned in a 12-point scoring effort.
Brody Wells, and Carter Stewart each scored nine points apiece while Marc Warren added seven points.
“We beat a very good basketball team today,” Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski said. “Showed some solid poise and numerous guys stepped up and made plays for us. Nice to see Eli play the way he did tonight. Scored it, rebounded it and distributed the ball well.
“Again, another balanced attack by our guys,” he added. “We had more than a few put up some points and clean the glass for us. A good defensive effort as well. Even some of the shots they made were contested. We have to continue to buy in on that side of the ball. I’m excited to compete for the championship tomorrow. I’m proud of my team.”
The game was tight throughout with Corbin holding a slim 13-8 advantage in the first quarter.
Pietrowski scored five points during the period while Zander Curry added three of his five points.
The Redhounds’ lead was trimmed to 28-27 at halftime while they held a slim 43-41 advantage entering the fourth quarter.
Wells scored six points in the fourth quarter while Llewellyn, and Stewart each added five points apiece to allow Corbin pull away to the 13-point victory.
