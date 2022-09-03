FRANKFORT - The Franklin County Flyers hosted the Corbin Redhounds in a huge matchup Friday night.
The 1st quarter was a bit slow to start out, with 2:21 left before Corbin’s Cameron Combs ran for a 33 yard touchdown — putting the Redhounds up 7-0.
To start off the 2nd, the Flyers come out and get themselves on the board with a 27 yard touchdown pass, making it 7-6.
Heading into halftime, with 12.6 seconds in the 2nd, the Redhounds added 3 extra points with a 24 yard field goal by Jacob Baker.
Corbin headed back out to start the half with a fire under them. Getting the first points of the half, Zander Curry ran for 31 yard touchdown, putting them up 17-6.
With 2:54 left in the 3rd, the Redhounds got another touchdown from a 1 yard rush ran by Kade Elam, giving Corbin a 23-6 advantage.
Just before the 4th, Corbin continued to set the pace with Elam running for another 1 yard rush touchdown, now putting the Redhounds up 31-6.
Going into the 4th quarter, the Redhounds added another touchdown from a 1 yard rush ran by Zayne Hammack — allowing Corbin to now be up 40-13 with 4:50 remaining in the contest.
With 3:17 left, the Flyers made it fly with a massive 61 yard touchdown pass — making the final score 40-20, with the Redhounds cruising to victory.
Corbin is now 3-0 on the season. They will host Pulaski County next Friday.
