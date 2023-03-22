SOMERSET — Corbin’s girls tennis team continues to impress, improving to 9-1 overall with a 5-0 shutout victory over Somerset while recording 8-0 wins in all five matches.
“This is always a fun trip for us,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “Coach Ruble does a great job with his program, and the entire tennis community in the Somerset area is phenomenal.
“Our girls came out tonight and executed at a high level,” he added. “It’s great to see them minimizing the unforced errors and playing good tennis. I’m sure it may have been done before, but I don’t recall ever winning an entire match without dropping a single game. This takes an exceptional level of focus and intensity. I’m very proud of our girls.”
Singles
1. Lindsay Jones (C) def. E. Ford (S), 8-0
2. Kaiden Walden (C) def. E. Thompson (S), 8-0
3. MaryAlice McVey (C) def. K. Beasley (S), 8-0
Doubles
1. Katie Morton/Olivia McArthur (C) def. Zimmerman/Henderson (S), 8-0
2. Allison Lundy/Abby (C) def. Ford/Thompson (S), 8-0
Corbin 9, Bell County 0
CORBIN — Corbin Girls Tennis hosted region opponent Bell County at the Curt Hart Tennis Complex at Corbin High School, and came away with an impressive 9-0 win.
The victory improved the Lady Redhounds to 8-1 overall, and 3-0 against 13th Region teams.
“It’s always a pleasure to host Coach Russell and the team from Bell County,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “We just have a much more experienced squad and it showed tonight with solid performances at every level.
“My veterans performed well tonight but I’m especially proud of how my younger girls are stepping up, performing at higher levels each week,” he added. “Bell County is young and will be a strong team once they gain some more experience, especially with Emma Winkler, a strong seventh grader, anchoring the team at the No. 1 singles spot.”
Singles
1. Lindsay Jones (C) def. E.Winkler (BC), 6-1, 6-0
2. Kaiden Walden (C) def. M. Gambrel (BC), 6-2, 6-0
3. Allison Lundy (C) def. K.Gambrel (BC), 8-1
4. Riley Lewis (C) M.Allen (BC), 8-1
5. Addison Bingham (C) def. M. Allen (BC), 8-3
6. Karlee Dickerson (C) def. C.Wagner (BC), 8-3
Doubles
1. Olivia McArthur/Katie Morton (C) def. K.Gambrel/M.Allen (BC), 6-0, 6-0
2. Haley Carr/MaryAlice McVey (C) def. E. Gambrel/M. Allen (BC), 8-0
3. R. Lewis/Bingham (C) def. K. Cupp/M. hacker (BC), 8-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.