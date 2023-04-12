The Corbin girls tennis team resumed action after spring break, traveling to Whitley County where they won in match play, 8-0.
Corbin is now 10-1 overall, and 4-0 against regional teams.
“All of my younger girls stepped up and played some good tennis tonight and gained some valuable experience,” Corbin coach Chris Jones said. “I was very proud of MaryAlice McVey for digging deep and overcoming a couple of obstacles to get the win at No. 1 singles in a close match 9-8 (5). The girl from Whitley played a very good and consistent match and really pushed McVey. This was a good win for her.”
Corbin 8, Whitley County 0
Singles
1. MaryAlice McVey (C) def. L. Bonsiep (WC), 9-8
2. Riley Lewis (C) def. A. Lawson (WC), 8-0
3. Haley Carr (C) def. M. Care (WC), 8-1
4. Addison Bingham (C) def. O. Miles (WC), 8-0
5. Karlee Dickerson (C) def. A. Croley (WC), 8-1
6. Abby Lewis (C) def. A. Junker (WC), 8-0
Doubles
1. Carr/McVey (C) def. Bonsiep/Lawson (WC), 8-3
2. Lewis/Bingham (C) def. Miles/Carr (WC), 8-1
