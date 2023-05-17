WILLIAMSBURG — The defending 13th Region champion Corbin Lady Redhounds wasted no time in earning a berth into next week’s 13th Region Fastpitch Tournament after cruising past Williamsburg, 22-0, during Tuesday’s 50th District Tournament semifinal.
The Lady Redhounds (20-7) scored 21 runs in the first inning and never looked back as they won their 11th consecutive game in a row over the Lady Yellow Jackets (6-19).
Corbin will now face off against South Laurel in the 50th District title game Thursday at 6:30 p.m. The Lady Redhounds won both meetings against the Lady Cardinals this season, 6-4 and 9-4, respectively.
Bailey Stewart led Corbin at the plate with a 4-for-4 effort with three RBI and two runs scored while Raegan Walker was 3-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored.
Alayna Reynolds turned in a 2-for-3 effort with three RBI and two runs scored while Kallie Housley was 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored.
Danni Foley and Raegan Hinkle each delivered a home run apiece. Foley finished with a hit, three RBI, and one run scored while Hinkle had a hit, an RBI, and scored three times.
Morgan Hicks was 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored while Alana Stidham had a hit, two RBI, and two runs scored.
Kennedie Guiher finished with a hit, an RBI and two runs scored while Makenna Wilson had a hit, and Abi Beller scored once.
Foley picked up the win, allowing a hit while striking out seven batters.
Kaitlyn Moses had Williamsburg’s lone hit.
