CORBIN — The Corbin Lady Redhounds improved to 9-1 while capturing their fifth win in a row on Thursday, routing Lynn Camp in three sets.
Corbin dominated from the get-go, winning the first set, 25-3 while recording an easy 25-3 win in the second set. The Lady Redhounds put the finishing touches on the win with a 25-2 victory in the third set.
The loss dropped the Lady Wildcats to 0-7 on the season as they continue to search for their first win of the season.
Corbin will be back in action Tuesday at home against defending 13th Region champion Whitley County. The two teams met on August 26 with the Lady Colonels pulling out a 2-1 win.
Lynn Camp will host the 13th Region All ‘A’ Classic Volleyball Tournament Saturday and will play Red Bird at 11 a.m.
