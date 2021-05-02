LONDON — The Corbin Redhound track and field team turned in one of its best efforts of the season during the South Laurel Invitational. The Redhounds captured first place honors with seven first-place finishes, which included the 4x800 team (Andon Asher, John Hail, Connor Messer, and Sean Simons) crushing the school record by 15 seconds with a time of 8:27.77. The time currently is the fastest 4x800 time in the state in Class 2A.
North Laurel followed closely in second place with four first-place efforts, which included the 4x400 Relay team (Gamarious Isby, Grant Woods, Justin Sparkman, and Alex Garcia) breaking the school record with a time of 3:31.59. South Laurel placed seventh with 36 points while Williamsburg turned in an eighth-place finish with 33 points and Whitley County placed 16th with three points.
Somerset finished first with 110 points on the girls' side while Pulaski County was second with 101 points. Corbin turned in a third-place effort with 72 points while turning g in one first-place effort. North Laurel followed with 66 points while placing first in two events. Williamsburg placed fifth with 64 points while Lylah Mattingly captured two of her team’s three first-place finishes. South Laurel’s Phoebe McCowan also won two events while the Lady Cardinals finished with three-first place efforts, placing seventh with 61 points. Whitley County turned in a 15th place finish with four points while Lynn Camp totaled two points, good enough for a 16th place finish.
South Laurel Invitational
Boys’ Individual Results (Only local student-athletes listed in top five)
4x100 Meter Relay
1. Corbin - Treyveon Longmire, Dylan Massengill, Boston Hardesty, Evan McCrickard 45.32
2. Williamsburg - Max Rose, Jayden Rainwater, Ben Hale, Gavon Thomas 46.37
4. North Laurel - Gamarious Isby, Tucker Warren, Shaun Robinson, Jack Chappell 47.35
4x200 Meter Relay
1. Corbin - Treyveon Longmire, Dylan Massengill, Boston Hardesty, Evan McCrickard 1:34.70
2. North Laurel - Jack Chappell, Gamarious Isby, Tucker Warren, Grant Woods 1:35.71
4x400 Meter Relay
1. North Laurel - Gamarious Isby, Grant Woods, Justin Sparkman, Alex Garcia 3:31.59
3. South Laurel - Will McCowan, Chris Greer, Eli Gover, Jacob Tapscott 3:41.37
4. Corbin - Tye Stevens, Andon Asher, Kyle Webb, Connor Messer 3:43.99
4x800 Meter Relay
1 Corbin - Andon Asher, John Hail, Connor Messer, Sean Simons 8:27.77
2. North Laurel - Alex Garcia, Josh Hoskins, Cole Osborne, Justin Sparkman 8:33.92
3. South Laurel - Jacob Tapscott, Will McCowan, Josh Fee, Will Stanko 8:45.42
100 Meter Dash
1. Treyveon Longmire Corbin 12.05
3. Evan McCrickard Corbin 12.11
4. Jayden Rainwater Williamsburg 12.15
5. Jack Chappell North Laurel 12.22
110 Meter Hurdles
1. Camden Mackey Corbin 17.37
1600 Meter Run
1. Justin Sparkman North Laurel 4:39.30
3. Austin Terrell Corbin 4:43.72
4. Will Stanko South Laurel 4:43.76
400 Meter Dash
2. Gamarious Isby North Laurel 52.07
3. Grant Woods North Laurel 52.43
4. Will McCowan South Laurel 54.70
300 Meter Hurdles
1. Camden Mackey Corbin 43.93
2. Alex Miller Corbin 46.22
800 Meter Run
1. Justin Sparkman North Laurel 2:02.97
3. Jacob Tapscott South Laurel 2:04.18
200 Meter Dash
2. Grant Woods North Laurel 23.31
3. Evan McCrickard Corbin 23.62
5. Dylan Massengill Corbin 23.91
3200 Meter Run
3. Austin Terrell Corbin 10:17.23
4. Will Stanko South Laurel 10:19.98
Pole Vault
1. Aspen Sizemore North Laurel 10-0
4. Eligha Martin Corbin 8-0
Long Jump
1. Treyveon Longmire Corbin 19-4.75
4. Alex Garcia North Laurel 18-6.50
Triple Jump
2. Alex Garcia North Laurel 39-0
3. Hunter Newberry Corbin 38-6
Shot Put
4. Bronson Bates Williamsburg 39-2
Discus Throw
2. Luke Robinson North Laurel 135-4
Girls’ Individual Results (Only local student-athletes listed in top five)
4x100 Meter Relay
2. Corbin - Maddie Jo Russell, Emma Ashurst, Lauren Steely, Taylor French 55.2
4. South Laurel - Kyla Hueser, Reagan Messer, Emma Flynn, Ashleyn Davis 57.70
4x200 Meter Relay
2. South Laurel - Kyla Hueser, Lindsay Cox, Ashleyn Davis, Gracie Hoskins 1:58.15
4x400 Meter Relay
2. South Laurel - Gracie Hoskins, Lindsay Cox, Gracie Turner, Phoebe McCowan 4:18.86
3. North Laurel - Haley Griebel, Taylor Allen, Olivia Rudder, Daniella Jackson 4:31.94
5. Williamsburg - Lylah Mattingly, Nevaeh Warren, Heaven Warren, Zoie Brown 4:38.36
4x800 Meter Relay
1. North Laurel - Taylor Allen, Daniella Jackson, Kennedy Sizemore, Olivia Rudder 10:25.94
3. Corbin - Jaycee Frye, Allie Pennington, Alex Herren, Mary Hope Jackson 10:55.80
100 Meter Hurdles
1. Lylah Mattingly Williamsburg 17.69
4. Clara Finneseth Corbin 19.42
5. Kennedy Sizemore North Laurel 20.14
1600 Meter Run
1. Phoebe McCowan South Laurel 5:12.87
3. Olivia Rudder North Laurel 5:38.66
4. Nevaeh Warren Williamsburg 5:41.34
400 Meter Dash
1. Phoebe McCowan South Laurel 56.81
3. Daniella Jackson North Laurel 1:01.83
300 Meter Hurdles
1. Lylah Mattingly Williamsburg 49.95
3. Kennedy Sizemore North Laurel 53.95
4. Lauren Steely Corbin 56.71
800 Meter Run
3. Daniella Jackson North Laurel 2:33.40
4. Nevaeh Warren Williamsburg 2:33.74
3200 Meter Run
1. Olivia Rudder North Laurel 12:11.07
2. Kennedy Sizemore North Laurel 12:35.44
4. Mary Hope Jackson Corbin 13:23.77
5. Sophy Jones Corbin 13:33.47
High Jump
1. Mikkah Siler Williamsburg 5-0
4. Maddie Jo Russell Corbin 4-8
Pole Vault
1. Lauren Faulkner Corbin 7-0
3. Lupe Campos Corbin 6-6
4. Ashley Chapman Williamsburg 5-6
4. Sabrina Lewis Williamsburg 5-6
Long Jump
3. Maddie Jo Russell Corbin 14-9.75
Shot Put
4. Grace Leis South Laurel 28-11.50
Discus Throw
1. Grace Leis South Laurel 102-9
South Laurel Invitational
Boys’ Team Results
1. Corbin 137
2. North Laurel 118
3. Madison Southern 103
4. Boyle County 54
5. Southwestern 51
5. Pulaski County 51
7. South Laurel 36
8. Williamsburg 33
9. Middlesboro 25
10. Rockcastle County 22
11. Somerset 18
12. Bell County 17
13. Danville 13
14. Bluegrass United Home School 11
15. Oneida Baptist Institute 4
16. McCreary Central 3
16. Whitley County 3
17. Clay County 3
Girls’ Team Results
1. Somerset 110
2. Pulaski County 101
3. Corbin 72
4. North Laurel 66
5. Williamsburg 64
6. Rockcastle County 63
7. South Laurel 61
8. Southwestern 45
9. Boyle County 42
10. Middlesboro 21
11. Madison Southern 10
11. Trinity Christian Academy 10
13. Somerset Christian School 7
14. McCreary Central 6
15. Whitley County 4
16. Oneida Baptist Institute 2
16. Lynn Camp 2
