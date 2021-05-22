WILLIAMSBURG — The streaks continue.
Corbin’s boys’ and girls’ tennis teams continued their dominance Saturday by capturing the 13th Region Tournament’s Boys’ and Girls’ team championships.
The Redhounds won their 20th region title in a row dating back to 2001 while the Lady Redhounds extended their region title streak to 12 years in a row.
Corbin’s boys’ team has now won 24 regional titles while the girls’ team has won 17 regional crowns.
Corbin’s Camden Harris fell in the 13th Region Boys’ Singles Finals, 6-3, 6-0 to Knox Central’s Alex Smith while the Redhounds’ doubles team of Quinn Maguet and Dylan Koen defeated teammates Leighton Cornett and Daniel Byrley, 6-1, 6-0 to capture the 13th Region Boys’ Doubles championship.
Harris posted a 3-1 mark in tournament play while Maguet and Koen were a perfect 4-0 and Cornett and Byrley finished 3-1.
Corbin’s Lindsay Jones handed North Laurel’s Jaron Gray a 6-0, 6-0 loss in the 13th Region Girls’ Singles Finals while the Lady Redhound duo Rachel Morton and Katie Morton defeated teammates Hannah Jones and Nancy Jane Jackson in the 13th Region Girls’ Doubles championship, 6-2, 6-3.
Lindsay Jones turned in a perfect 4-0 mark during tournament play. Morton and Morton posted a 4-0 record while Jones and Jackson were 3-1.
Nate Hill turned in a semifinal effort in the boys' singles tournament while Olivia McArthur reached the quarterfinals in the girls' singles tournament, and Hannah Jones won the Sportsmanship award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.