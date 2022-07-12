RICHMOND — The Corbin 8-year-old All-Stars’ quest for a state championship came up short during Tuesday’s state title game against the Eastern All-Stars, but it wasn’t due to a lack of effort.
Corbin trailed 5-3 after four innings of play and 6-3 entering the bottom of the sixth inning before rallying to send the game into extra innings.
Eastern added two runs in the top of the seventh while Corbin could only push across one run, dropping an 8-7 decision to Eastern.
Michael Campbell’s squad was outhit, 26-19, but came up with timely hits to remain in the game.
Eastern built a comfortable 5-1 lead after three innings of play before Corbin began to rally.
Gunner Sizemore turned in a perfect 3-for-3 effort at the plate while driving in a run. Cash Mills collected two hits, one RBI, and two runs scored while Eli Baker finished with two hits, an RBI, and a run scored. Colton Campbell had two hits, and scored twice while Ryder Hedrick and Bentley Taylor each finished with two hits and an RBI apiece. David Whitaker had two hits and scored once while Katie Beth Carmichael finished with a hit and two RBI. Ben Stevens had a hit and scored once while Keaton Bales and Tra Breeding each finished with a hit apiece.
