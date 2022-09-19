In a battle of two of the region’s top teams, Corbin went on the road Monday and knocked off North Laurel, 2-0.
It was a best of three match, and the Lady Redhounds took the first set by a score of 25-23.
They followed that up with another set victory, this time defeating the Lady Jaguars, 25-18.
With the win, Corbin improves to 10-3 on the season. They will be back in action Tuesday at Barbourville.
North Laurel falls to 15-7, and will travel to Whitley County on Tuesday.
