MONTICELLO — After scoring 15 runs on Monday, Crystal Stidham’s Corbin Lady Redhounds continued swinging a hot bat on Tuesday, delivering three home runs and 18 hits during their 17-4 win over Wayne County.
Corbin (8-4) held a slim 5-4 advantage entering the fourth inning before exploding for eight runs while adding four more runs in the fifth inning.
“Wayne County has a great coach and super great group of ladies. Their team is a class act,” Corbin coach Crystal Stidham said. “We were able to get the road win at Wayne tonight. Abi Beller pitched well through four, gave up a few runs but it was OK, we were working some pitches and she hadn’t pitched since the Breathitt County game, so I wanted to get her back on the mound. She did great and our defense was ready to back her up as well, and our bats showed up.
“Morgan Hicks, Kallie Housley, and Alayna Reynolds all went yard, raking in seven RBI collectively, followed by Anela Sanders with three RBI, and Raegan Walker and Abi Beller with a couple apiece, and Danni Foley with another in the 17-4 win,” she added. “We powered 18 hits and just kept putting ball in play when we needed to. We will carry this momentum into our next big task at hand and that’s our first big district battle on Thursday against South.”
Kallie Housley, Alayna Reynolds, and Morgan Hicks each homered during the game as the Lady Redhounds finished with eight extra base hits.
Housley finished with two hits, three RBI, and one run scored while Raegan Walker was 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs scored.
Hicks delivered two hits, two RBI, and scored three times while Reynolds and Abi Beller had two hits, two RBI, and two runs scored apiece.
Anela Sanders turned in a 2-for-3 effort with three RBI while Danni Foley was 2-for-4 with one RBI and two runs scored. Bailey Stewart finished with two hits and scored three times.
Beller got the win, pitching four innings while allowing six hits and two earned runs. She struck out two batters. Housley tossed two perfect innings and struck out two batters.
“I am very proud of my girls, we are collectively growing and I am able to move players into the game at different times for different roles, and everyone is working hard and everyone is a part of our journey,” Stidham said. “Just super-proud and want to keep this up. Let’s go Lady Redhounds.”
