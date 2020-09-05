CORBIN — The Corbin Coach Pitch All-Stars cruised past North Laurel during its first hame of the District All-Star Tournament.
Corbin scored seven runs in the first two innings and never looked back. Corbin added six runs in the fifth inning, and eight runs in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach.
Corbin outhit North Laurel, 21-8. A wrap-up of the Coach Pitch Tournament will be in the Tuesday edition of the Times-Tribune.
