LEXINGTON — Quinn Maguet’s singles state championship run ended on Wednesday during the round of 16, but not before the Corbin Redhound put up a fight.
The No. 9 seeded Maguet dropped a 6-3, 6-3 decision to No. 5 seed Alex English (DuPont Manual), finishing his season with a 21-2 mark.
“Quinn had an amazing season going 21-2 with his only losses coming to top 10 ranked kids in the state, both in tightly contested matches,” Corbin coach Eric Maguet said. “Winning the region championship and then two matches at the state tournament along with beating several other of the state’s top players was just a dream-type year.
“I really couldn’t have asked for much more than what Quinn gave us this year,” he added. “And then to see (English) go toe-to-toe with a kid, who barely lost in his regional finals in the toughest region in the state, and gives the No. 2 kid in the state in the round after beating Quinn, all he wanted, shows that Quinn was truly one of the state’s best players.
“Numerous members of the community, who support Corbin tennis and athletics have reached out to me over the last couple of weeks, cheering him on and offering support,” Maguet continued. “We as a team, and others, couldn’t be more proud of him, and our other team members, as we won our 22nd straight region title. We will enjoy some time off and then look forward to making yet another run at it next year.”
Tuesday’s Matches
Corbin’s Quinn Maguet won his first two singles matches of the 2023 KHSAA Boys Tennis State Tournament with hopes of continuing his quest for a state title on Wednesday.
The No. 9 seeded Maguet will face off against No. 5 seed Alex Englund (DuPont Manual) at 8 a.m.
“Quinn played really well today,” Corbin coach Eric Maguet said. “Being a seeded player is a huge advantage in not having to play another seeded player until the third round.
“Quinn played this kid last season over in Bowling Green and lost, so he knows him and that he will have to be at the top of his game to have a chance to win,” he added. “Advancing to this point, especially in singles is a huge accomplishment, so win or lose tomorrow, Quinn has had an awesome season.”
Ben Mynatt and Jacob Frazier advanced to second round action of the doubles tournament with a 6-1, 6-3 win before falling, 6-2, 6-1.
Nate Hill and John Ball faced off against a five-seeded team, and suffered a 6-4, 6-1 loss in the first round.
“Ben Mynatt and Jacob Frazier won their first round match today before falling in their second round,” Maguet said. “I was really happy for them, especially Ben, being a senior and his first state tournament, getting a win was sweet for him.
“Nate Hill and John Ball lost their first round match today to the five seed in doubles but it wasn’t without a fight,” he added. “We had plenty of chances in the first set but just couldn’t convert points at the right time. Nate and John had a fabulous year and I’m super proud of them. Both will be a threat next year as they always work really hard in the offseason.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.