WILLIAMSBURG — Isaac Wilson’s Corbin Lady Redhounds wrapped up the 50th District Tournament’s top seed Friday after reeling in a convincing, 73-22, win over the outmatched Whitley County Lady Colonels.
Corbin captured its seventh straight win while improving to 16-5 overall, 9-0 vs. 13th Region opponents, and 6-0 against 50th District foes.
Kylie Clem nailed five 3-pointers while scoring 30 points for Corbin. Kallie Housley followed with 16 points while Darcie Anderson finished with 11 points.
“Getting the one-seed is important,” Wilson said. “I really feel like we were hitting on all cylinders. It’s really good to get the one-seed. I’m happy with the way we played tonight. Our starters came out and played well.”
The Lady Redhounds jumped out to a 21-9 lead in the first quarter before sealing the win in the second quarter by outscoring Whitley County, 21-0.
Corbin took a 42-9 advantage into the locker room at halftime before outscoring the Lady Colonels, 31-13, in the second half.
Khylea Ray Collier led Whitley County with seven points while Jonna Rice finished with six points.
Wilson’s squad will be back in action Saturday against Bowling Green. The game will be played at Lindsey Wilson College with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
“We are anxious to go out and have our next test tomorrow against Bowling Green,” Wilson said. “This is another game that will gauge us, and allow us to see where we are at.”
The Lady Colonels will be back in action Monday on the road against Rockcastle County with tipoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
