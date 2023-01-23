BARBOURVILLE — Corbin overcame a slow start, caught fire, and eventually handed Knox Central an 89-49 loss on Monday.
The Redhounds (12-5) only led 18-12 at the end of the first quarter, and 26-18 midway through the second quarter before pulling away to an easy 40-point win.
Hayden Llewellyn continued his impressive play, scoring 27 points while hitting five 3-pointers for Corbin while Conner Middleton added 17 points. Trey Worley added 13 points for the Redhounds while Eli Pietrowski added nine points.
Corbin held a 45-28 lead at halftime, and a 72-38 cushion entering the fourth quarter.
Brayden Mills led Knox Central (2-18) with 24 points while Austin Bargo, and Jacob Smith each added nine points apiece.
The Redhounds won’t get to celebrate the win too long. Corbin will be back in action Tuesday at home against Williamsburg. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m.
The two teams met on Dec. 16, with the Redhounds coming away with an 80-71 win.
The Panthers will play Oneida Baptist Tuesday at home with game time scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s game
The Corbin Redhounds responded like good teams do after suffering a setback like they did against South Laurel on Friday.
The Redhounds suffered a 73-55 loss to the Cardinals, and in return, picked up an 84-43 win over Garrard County in less than 24 hours on Saturday.
With coach Tony Pietrowski missing the game after his ejection before Friday’s matchup against South Laurel tipped-off due to his players dunking during warmups, Corbin wasted little time to take control against the Golden Lions.
Led by Hayden Llewellyn’s 36-point scoring effort, and six 3-pointers, the Redhounds cruised to the easy 41-point win.
After building a 21-14 first quarter lead behind 11 points from Llewellyn, and two 3-pointers by Kade Elam, Corbin (11-5) began to pull away in the second quarter.
Llewellyn added three 3-pointers and 12 points during the period while Carter Stewart scored all five of his points to give the Redhounds a commanding, 49-23, advantage at halftime.
Llewellyn continued to dominate in the third quarter, scoring 11 points while Trey Worley added six points as Corbin’s lead grew to 71-37 entering the fourth quarter.
Eli Pietrowski, Marc Warren, and Elam each scored eight points in the game while Zander Curry and Worley each scored six points apiece.
Friday’s game
The Corbin vs. South Laurel rivalry has had many twists and turns since 2006, but Friday’s matchup might have taken the cake.
Before the game even began, Corbin coach Tony Pietrowski was ejected and sent to the locker room due to his players dunking during warmups.
Add Pietrowski’s absence with leading scorer Hayden Llewellyn not playing due to being sick, and the Redhounds were facing an uphill battle before tip-off.
Corbin hung tough throughout the contest before the Cardinals pulled away in the second half with a 73-55 win.
South Laurel’s record now stands at 14-5 overall, and 2-1 vs. 50th District opponents while the Redhounds fell to 10-5, and 3-1.
Corbin had won the earlier meeting between the two teams on Jan. 10, 62-53.
The Cardinals led 20-16 at the end of the first quarter, and 33-26, before taking a 57-39 lead into the fourth quarter.
Parker Payne led South Laurel with 23 points while Jordan Mabe added 17 points, and Eli Gover finished with 16 points.
The Cardinals hit 18-of-24 free throw attempts, including going 10-of-11 in the fourth quarter to wrap-up the win.
Zander Curry led Corbin with 15 points while Carter Stewart added 13 points, and Trey Worley finished with nine points. The Redhounds finished the game shooting 6-of-11 from the free-throw line.
South Laurel, who has now won 13 of its last 14 games against the Redhounds, will be back in action Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. with a road matchup against Whitley County.
