Grace Gibson's clutch goal with 18 seconds left has won the Lady Redhounds their first 49th District title since 2016.
The game was very close from the beginning. Corbin's Olivia Jones scored 13 minutes into the match, giving the team a 1-0 lead. The score remained the same throughout the first half.
South Laurel tied things up 1-1 with a goal from Josie Gill, with 22 minutes minutes left in the contest.
Gibson scored her 43rd goal on the season, with only 18 seconds left to win the District Title for the Redhounds, bringing up a final score of 2-1.
Both teams advance to the 13th Region Tournament.
