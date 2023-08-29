CORBIN — Vanessa Ross’ Corbin Lady Redhounds captured their 13th straight win over 50th District rival South Laurel on Tuesday by rolling to a 3-0 victory.
The Lady Redhounds haven’t loss to the Lady Cardinals dating back to Oct. 1, 2018.
“Tonight was a great district win for us,” Ross said. “I thought we played much better tonight. Serves were better tonight and our hitters had some really good kills. Looking forward to playing another district game on Thursday.”
Corbin took control of the match in the first set, dominating net play at times to capture a 25-17 win.
The Lady Redhounds continued to roll in the second set despite South Laurel attempting to stay in the match.
Corbin pulled off a 25-16 win before putting the match away with a 25-18 victory in the third set.
The win improved the Lady Redhounds to 6-1 overall, and 1-1 against 50th District competition while the Lady Cardinals fell to 4-7 overall, and 0-1 against district opponents.
Corbin will be back in action Thursday on the road against Williamsburg while South Laurel will be off until Friday when the Lady Cardinals travel to Mount Vernon to participate in the Rockcastle Invitational.
