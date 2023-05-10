HYDEN — Corbin’s boys track and field team took home another first-place honor by finishing with 192 points in the Leslie County Open Meet.
The Redhounds captured 10 first-place efforts while Williamsburg finished sixth with 39 points, and one first-place finish.
On the girls’ side, Corbin placed second with 109 points while capturing two-first place finishes. Williamsburg finished fourth with 90 points, and a first-place finish.
Girls Team Results
1. Leslie County 213, 2. Corbin 109, 3. Pulaski County 94, 4. Williamsburg 90, 5. Perry County Central 45, 6. Knott County Central 26, 7. Knox Central 25, 8. Jackson County 20.
Boys Team Results
1. Corbin 192, 2. Leslie County 126, 3 Pulaski County 89, 4. Perry County Central 73, 5. Knott County Central 57, 6. Williamsburg 39, 7. Jackson County 28, 8. Knox Central 27.
Girls Individual Results
Top Five Finishes Only
Corbin
100 METER DASH
13.54 Davie Smith 4th
400 METER DASH
1:03.91 Kylie Clem 2nd
1:04.13 Mary Simons 4th
1600 METER RUN
5:58.07 Jaycee Frye 1st
100 METER HURDLES
19.19 Emma Good 4th
19.31 Maddie Jo Russell 5th
300 METER HURDLES
50.35 Maddie Jo Russell 3rd
53.42 Emma Good 5th
4X100 METER RELAY
53.04 Relay Team 2nd
4X200 METER RELAY
1:59.68 Relay Team 4th
4X800 METER RELAY
10:59.37 Relay Team 3rd
HIGH JUMP
4-8 Belle Estep 2nd
LONG JUMP
16-5.25 Maddie Jo Russell 1st
TRIPLE JUMP
32-1.5 Emma Good 2nd
Williamsburg
100 METER DASH
13.52 Madison Peace 3rd
400 METER DASH
1:03.94 Madison Peace 3rd
1600 METER RUN
6:11.85 Emaly Powers 3rd
6:31.40 Ryan Fields 4th
100 METER HURDLES
17.86 Lylah Mattingly 2nd
300 METER HURDLES
49.57 Lylah Mattingly 2nd
4X100 METER RELAY
59.64 Relay Team 5th
4X200 METER RELAY
1:52.89 Relay Team 2nd
HIGH JUMP
4-8 Alana Mah 1st
LONG JUMP
14-11.25 Alana Mah 4th
TRIPLE JUMP
31-2.5 Alana Mah 3rd
Boys Individual Results
Top Five Finishes Only
Corbin
100 METER DASH
11.95 Tye Stevens 4th
12.09 Jaxon Storms 5th
200 METER DASH
23.30 Tye Stevens 1st
400 METER DASH
50.98 Tye Stevens 1st
52.75 Connor Messer 2nd
55.00 Coleman Anderson 4th
55.18 Jayce Stewart 5th
800 METER RUN
2:01.03 Connor Messer 1st
2:01.29 John Hail 2nd
2:08.14 Coleman Anderson 3rd
1600 METER RUN
4:59.32 Nolan Brock 2nd
5:03.16 Koby Perkins 4th
110 METER HURDLES
16.63 NaShawn Brooks 1st
19.58 JB Llewellyn 3rd
19.88 Blake Lawson 4th
300 METER HURDLES
43.67 NaShawn Brooks 1st
46.21 JB Llewellyn 2nd
47.74 Blake Lawson 3rd
4X100 METER RELAY
45.98 Relay Team 1st
4X200 METER RELAY
1:40.30 Relay Team 1st
4X800 METER RELAY
9:02.69 Relay Team 1st
HIGH JUMP
6-2 Hayden Llewellyn 1st
LONG JUMP
20-1.25 Hayden Llewellyn 1st
TRIPLE JUMP
39-5 NaShawn Brooks 3rd
35-2.5 Blake Lawson 5th
POLE VAULT
11-6 Dylan Stacy 2nd
11-0 Parker Stacy 3rd
DISCUS
122-0 Jace Hatfield 2nd
Williamsburg
1600 METER RUN
4:59.60 Nick Baird 3rd
110 METER HURDLES
20.40 Zaden Housekeeper 5th
POLE VAULT
8-0 Ethan Moses 5th
SHOT PUT
39-10.5 Payton Tye 1st
38-7.5 Griffin Bates 3rd
