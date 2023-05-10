HYDEN — Corbin’s boys track and field team took home another first-place honor by finishing with 192 points in the Leslie County Open Meet.

The Redhounds captured 10 first-place efforts while Williamsburg finished sixth with 39 points, and one first-place finish.

On the girls’ side, Corbin placed second with 109 points while capturing two-first place finishes. Williamsburg finished fourth with 90 points, and a first-place finish.

Girls Team Results

1. Leslie County 213, 2. Corbin 109, 3. Pulaski County 94, 4. Williamsburg 90, 5. Perry County Central 45, 6. Knott County Central 26, 7. Knox Central 25, 8. Jackson County 20.

Boys Team Results

1. Corbin 192, 2. Leslie County 126, 3 Pulaski County 89, 4. Perry County Central 73, 5. Knott County Central 57, 6. Williamsburg 39, 7. Jackson County 28, 8. Knox Central 27.

Girls Individual Results

Top Five Finishes Only

Corbin

100 METER DASH

13.54 Davie Smith 4th

400 METER DASH

1:03.91 Kylie Clem 2nd

1:04.13 Mary Simons 4th

1600 METER RUN

5:58.07 Jaycee Frye 1st

100 METER HURDLES

19.19 Emma Good 4th

19.31 Maddie Jo Russell 5th

300 METER HURDLES

50.35 Maddie Jo Russell 3rd

53.42 Emma Good 5th

4X100 METER RELAY

53.04 Relay Team 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:59.68 Relay Team 4th

4X800 METER RELAY

10:59.37 Relay Team 3rd

HIGH JUMP

4-8 Belle Estep 2nd

LONG JUMP

16-5.25 Maddie Jo Russell 1st

TRIPLE JUMP

32-1.5 Emma Good 2nd

Williamsburg

100 METER DASH

13.52 Madison Peace 3rd

400 METER DASH

1:03.94 Madison Peace 3rd

1600 METER RUN

6:11.85 Emaly Powers 3rd

6:31.40 Ryan Fields 4th

100 METER HURDLES

17.86 Lylah Mattingly 2nd

300 METER HURDLES

49.57 Lylah Mattingly 2nd

4X100 METER RELAY

59.64 Relay Team 5th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:52.89 Relay Team 2nd

HIGH JUMP

4-8 Alana Mah 1st

LONG JUMP

14-11.25 Alana Mah 4th

TRIPLE JUMP

31-2.5 Alana Mah 3rd

Boys Individual Results

Top Five Finishes Only

Corbin

100 METER DASH

11.95 Tye Stevens 4th

12.09 Jaxon Storms 5th

200 METER DASH

23.30 Tye Stevens 1st

400 METER DASH

50.98 Tye Stevens 1st

52.75 Connor Messer 2nd

55.00 Coleman Anderson 4th

55.18 Jayce Stewart 5th

800 METER RUN

2:01.03 Connor Messer 1st

2:01.29 John Hail 2nd

2:08.14 Coleman Anderson 3rd

1600 METER RUN

4:59.32 Nolan Brock 2nd

5:03.16 Koby Perkins 4th

110 METER HURDLES

16.63 NaShawn Brooks 1st

19.58 JB Llewellyn 3rd

19.88 Blake Lawson 4th

300 METER HURDLES

43.67 NaShawn Brooks 1st

46.21 JB Llewellyn 2nd

47.74 Blake Lawson 3rd

4X100 METER RELAY

45.98 Relay Team 1st

4X200 METER RELAY

1:40.30 Relay Team 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

9:02.69 Relay Team 1st

HIGH JUMP

6-2 Hayden Llewellyn 1st

LONG JUMP

20-1.25 Hayden Llewellyn 1st

TRIPLE JUMP

39-5 NaShawn Brooks 3rd

35-2.5 Blake Lawson 5th

POLE VAULT

11-6 Dylan Stacy 2nd

11-0 Parker Stacy 3rd

DISCUS

122-0 Jace Hatfield 2nd

Williamsburg

1600 METER RUN

4:59.60 Nick Baird 3rd

110 METER HURDLES

20.40 Zaden Housekeeper 5th

POLE VAULT

8-0 Ethan Moses 5th

SHOT PUT

39-10.5 Payton Tye 1st

38-7.5 Griffin Bates 3rd

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you