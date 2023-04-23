CORBIN — Eric Maguet’s Corbin Redhounds picked up four wins this past week, recording identical 8-1 wins over both South Laurel, and George Rogers Clark while defeating Barbourville, and Clay County by identical scores of 9-0.
The Redhounds moved to 14-1 overall, and 8-0 against regional opponents as Quinn Maguet is now 11-0 in singles play, Tanner Marcum is 13-3 in singles play, Nate Hill, and John Ball are 10-2 in doubles action while Ben Mynatt and Jacob Frazier moved to 9-4 in doubles action.
“We came off of a four-match week last week winning 3 region matches including at rival South Laurel, defeating the Cards, 8-1, and at GRC, picking up an 8-1 victory as well,” Corbin coach Eric Maguet said. “The boys continue to work hard and are having good results on the court as we head into the last half of the season.”
Corbin 8, South Laurel 1
Singles
1. Quinn Maguet (C) def. Will Wagers (SL), 6-0, 6-1
2. Tanner Marcum (C) def. Keston Kemper (SL), 6-3, 6-2
3. Nate Hill (C) def. Daniel Campbell (SL), 8-1
4. John Ball (C) def. Jacob Parman (SL), 8-3
5. Connor Middleton (C) def. Parker Huffman (SL), 8-1
6. Sahil Patil (C) def. Luke Brown (SL), 8-0
Doubles
1. Hill/Ball (C) def. Campbell/Parman (SL), 6-0, 6-2
2. Jacob Frazier/Ben Mynatt (C) lost to Wagers/Kemper (SL), 8-2
3. Middleton/Tanner Smallwood (C) def. Andrew Hostettler/Lucas Bargo, 8-4
Corbin 8, GRC 1
Singles
1. Quinn Maguet (C) def. Tennyson Prayer (GRC), 6-0, 6-1
2. Tanner Marcum (C) def. Hayden Cecil (GRC), 8-4
3. Nate Hill (C) def. Gratz McCraith (GRC), 8-4
4. John Ball (C) def. Connor McGraith (GRC), 8-0
5. Connor Middleton (C) def. Mason Boley (GRC), 8-2
6. Sahil Patil (C) def. Ryan Jackson (GRC), 8-0.
Doubles
1. Hill/Ball (C) def. Prater/Cecil (GRC), 8-6
2 Middleton/Jacob Frazier lost to G. McGraith/C. McGraith, 8-3.
3. Marcum/Patil (C) def. Boley/Jackson (GRC), 8-0
Corbin 9, Barbourville 0
Singles
1. Quinn Maguet (C) def. Johnathon Gambrel (B), 8-0
2. Tanner Marcum (C) def. Jeff Mayne (B), 8-0
3. Connor Middleton (C) def. Nate Popejoy (B), 8-1
4. Ben Mynatt (C) def. Larry Israel (B), 8-0
5. Sahil Patil (C) def. Teagan Black (B), 8-0
6 Tanner Smallwood (C) def. Peiton Baler (B), 8-0
Doubles
1. Nate Hill/John Ball (C) def. Gambrel/Mayne (B), 6-0, 6-0
2. Mynatt/Jacob Frazier (C) def. Popejoy/Israel (B), 8-0
3. Patil/Middleton (C) def. Brock/Baker (B), 8-0
Corbin 9, Clay County 0
Singles
1. Tanner Marcum (C) def. Jace Jackson (CC), 6-1, 6-0
2. Connor Middleton (C) def. Eric Coots (CC), 8-0
3. Sahil Patil (C) def. Nathan Higgins (CC), 8-1.
4. Ben Mynatt (C) def. Jack Finley (CC), 8-0
5. Jacob Frazier (C) def. Luke Higgins (CC), 8-2
6. Tanner Smallwood (C) def. Sam Fields (CC), 8-3
Doubles
1. Mynatt/Frazier (C) def. Jackson/Finley (CC), 8-2
2. Nate Hill/John Ball (C) def. N. Higgins/Fields (CC), 8-0
3. Middleton/Patil (C) def. Coots/L.Higgins (CC), 8-1
