CORBIN — The 2022-2023 Corbin High School boys tennis team kicked off its season Tuesday night with Clay County at home. The Redhounds came away winning all nine of their matches, including six singles and three doubles matches.
First-year head coach Eric Maguet is pleased with how the team looks heading into the season with seven strong returning players and two newcomers.
Corbin’s Quinn Maguet (junior) got off to a good start to the season, defeating Clay County’s Jace Jackson, 6-0, 6-0. Quinn has been a top-ranked doubles player in the state the last two years but will fill Corbin’s No. 1 singles slot and is expected to be a favorite in the 13th Region.
Nate Hill (freshman) is teaming up with his cousin John Ball (sophomore) to form Corbin’s No. 1 doubles team. Nate was Corbin’s No. 1 singles player last year and will bring those skills and his experience in tough matches to his doubles play. This pair has great chemistry, work well together and fuel each other’s energy. They kicked off their debut Tuesday beating Clay County’s Jackson/Coots team, 6-1, 6-0.
“I’m excited about the upcoming season and the opportunity to be a part of this team,” said Coach Eric Maguet. “The boys have worked hard in the pre-season doing everything I’ve asked of them. I’m thankful to have lots of people helping me out as I navigate this new role, especially my assistant Jeff Hill. We have a good schedule in and out of our region and we’re looking forward to another successful season.”
Corbin Boys Tennis has a long and proud legacy in the 13th Region with a record of 21 consecutive region titles. They hope to build on that this year by making it 22.
