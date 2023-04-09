HARLAN — The Corbin boys’ track and field team turned in first-place honors in the Coal Miners Memorial Invitational, finishing with 170 points, and seven first-place efforts while the Corbin girls’ track and field team turned in a third-place effort with 125 points and five first-place finishes.
On the boys’ side, Corbin swept the relay races, placing first in the 4x100 (Hayden Llewellyn, Blake Lawson, Jayce Stewart, and Zander Curry), 4x200 (NaShawn Brooks, Zander Curry, Hayden Llewellyn, and Blake Lawson), 4x400 (Jayce Stewart, NaShawn Brooks, Coleman Anderson, and Connor Messer), and 4x800 Meter relay (Coleman Anderson, Ethan Slone, Connor Messer, and John Hall) events. Connor Messer took home first-place finishes in the 400 Meter Dash, and 800 Meter Run while Hayden Llewellyn placed first in the high jump.
On the girls’ side, Corbin placed first in the 4x100 (Grace Gibson, Cassie Messer, Emely Colchado, and Davie Smith) and 4x800 meter relay (Jaycee Frye, Mary Hope Jackson, Alex Herren, and Mary Simons) events. Alex Herron won the 3200 Meter Run while Jayce Frye placed first in the 1600 Meter Run. Maddie Joe Russell finished first in the Long Jump event.
Coal Miners Memorial Invitational
Boys’ Team Scores
1. Corbin 170, 2. Harlan County 163, 3. Leslie County 57, 4. Harlan 48, 5. Bell County 41, 6. Perry Central 38.
Girls’ Team Scores
1. Leslie County 178, 2. Harlan County 127, 3. Corbin 125, 4. Perry Central 42, 5. Harlan 25, 6. Perry Central 68.
Boys’ Individual Results
Top Five Finishes Only
Corbin Redhounds
Shot Put
Jace Hatfield 5th 37-4.25
Discus Throw
Jace Hatfield 4th 101-9
Long Jump
NaShawn Brooks 4th 17-11
Triple Jump
Brady Lanham 4th 35-4
High Jump
Hayden Llewellyn 1st 6-0
Pole Vault
No Results Were Listed
4x800 Meter Relay
Coleman Anderson, Ethan Slone, Connor Messer, and John Hall 1st 8:33.59
110 Meter Hurdles
JB Llewellyn 2nd 19.77
Brady Lanham 4th 20.04
100 Meter Dash
Zander Curry 3rd 11.99
Blake Lawson 5th 12.20
4x200 Meter Relay
NaShawn Brooks, Zander Curry, Hayden Llewellyn, and Blake Lawson 1st 1:36.14
1600 Meter Run
John Hail 3rd 4:51.18
4x100 Meter Relay
Hayden Llewellyn, Blake Lawson, Jayce Stewart, and Zander Curry 1st 46.09
400 Meter Dash
Connor Messer 1st 53.09
Jayce Stewart 2nd 54.50
300 Meter Hurdles
Brady Lanham 2nd 45.78
JB Llewellyn 3rd 49.56
800 Meter Run
Connor Messer 1st 2:10.12
Coleman Anderson 3rd 2:13.96
200 Meter Dash
Zander Curry 3rd 24.24
NaShawn Brooks 5th 25.05
3200 Meter Run
Kaleb Terrell 2nd 11:09.93
Koby Perkins 3rd 11:20.61
4x400 Meter Relay
Jayce Stewart, NaShawn Brooks, Coleman Anderson, and Connor Messer 1st 3:45.41
Girls’ Individual Results
Top Five Finishes Only
Corbin Lady Redhounds
Long Jump
Maddie Joe Russell 1st 14-9
Belle Estep 3rd 13-5.50
Triple Jump
Grace Gibson 2nd 29-0
High Jump
Belle Estep 2nd (tied) 4-6
4x800 Meter Relay
Jaycee Frye, Mary Hope Jackson, Alex Herren, and Mary Simons 1st 10:50.32
100 Meter Hurdles
Maddie Jo Russell 2nd 17.41
100 Meter Dash
Davie Smith 2nd 13.86
1600 Meter Run
Jaycee Frye 1st 5:57.93
4x100 Meter Relay
Grace Gibson, Cassie Messer, Emely Colchado, and Davie Smith 1st 55.74
300 Meter Hurdles
Maddie Jo Russell 4th 55.03
800 Meter Run
Jaycee Frye 2nd 2:38.83
Mary Simons 3rd 2:42.44
200 Meter Dash
Davie Smith 3rd 29.14
3200 Meter Run
Alex Herron 1st 13:28.09
Mary Hope Jackson 4th 14:17.26
4x400 Meter Relay
Cassie Messer, Emely Colchado, Jaycee Frye, and Mary Simons 2nd 4:45.05
