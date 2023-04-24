SOMERSET — Corbin, North Laurel, and Williamsburg’s track and field teams turned in impressive efforts once again in the Lake Cumberland Classic.

Corbin placed first in the boys’ meet with 140 points while edging out Boyle County and North Laurel — both teams finished with 95 points apiece. Williamsburg finished sixth with 47 points.

On the girls’ side, North Laurel placed second with 86.50 points while Corbin turned in a third-place finish with 76 points. Williamsburg finished ninth with 45.50 points.

Corbin’s boys team finished with five first-place efforts — Tye Stevens (400 Meter Dash, 50.56); Kaleb Terrell (1600 Meter Run, 4:58.49); 4x200 Meter Relay Team (1:34.66); 4x800 Meter Relay Team (8:39.98); NaShawn Brooks (110 Meter Hurdles, 17.17).

North Laurel’s boys team had two first-place finishes — Gamarius Isby (200 Meter Dash, 22:57); 4X400 Meter Relay Team (3:36.58) while Williamsburg’s Nate Goodin had the Yellow Jackets’ lone first-place effort in High Jump (6-4).

On the girls’ side, North Laurel had two first-place finishes Taylor Allen (1600 Meter Run, 5:30.73); 4x800 Meter Relay Team (10:25.20).

The Lady Redhounds turned in one first-place effort — Maddie Jo Russell (100 Meter Hurdles, 17.10) while Williamsburg’s Madison Peace took home two first-place finishes in the 200 Meter Dash (27.53), and the 400 Meter Dash (1:02.49).

Girls Team Scores

1. Leslie County 147, 2. North Laurel 86.50, 3. Corbin 76, 4. Boyle County 62, 5. Pulaski County 58.50, 6. Rockcastle County 58, 7. Southwestern 50.50, 8. Somerset 50, 9. Williamsburg 45.50, 10. Russell County 15, 11. Lee County 13, 12. Bowling Green 10, 12. Cumberland County 10, 14. Danville 8, 15. Lincoln County 5, 16. Clay County 3.

Boys Team Scores

1. Corbin 140, 2. Boyle County 95, 2. North Laurel 95, 4. Southwestern 65, 5. Bowling Green 60, 6. Williamsburg 47, 7. Leslie County 44, 8. Pulaski County 35, 9. Casey County 31, 10. Russell County 30, 11 Cumberland County 15, 12. Somerset 11, 13. McCreary Central 10, 14. Wayne County 6, 14. Lincoln County 6, 16. Clay County 5, 16. Rockcastle County 5, 18. Danville 2.

Girls Individual Results (top 5 only)

Corbin

800 METER RUN

2:40.48 Jaycee Frye 5th

1600 METER RUN

5:52.65 Jaycee Frye 4th

6:04.46 Mary Hope Jackson 5th

3200 METER RUN

13:03.09 Alex Herren 4th

100 METER HURDLES

17.10 Maddie Jo Russell 1st

300 METER HURDLES

51.69 Maddie Jo Russell 5th

4X100 METER RELAY

55.65 Relay Team 3rd

4X400 METER RELAY

4:43.06 Relay Team 5th

4X800 METER RELAY

10:53.99 Relay Team 3rd

HIGH JUMP

4-8 Belle Estep 2nd

LONG JUMP

15-8.5 Maddie Jo Russell 2nd

TRIPLE JUMP

31-3 Grace Gibson 5th

North Laurel

1600 METER RUN

5:30.73 Taylor Allen 1st

6:14.36 Riley Vickers 2nd

3200 METER RUN

12:12.36 Taylor Allen 2nd

100 METER HURDLES

18.09 Rosalyn Valentine 5th

300 METER HURDLES

50.27 Eliza Mills 2nd

4X400 METER RELAY

4:31.39 Relay Team 3rd

4X800 METER RELAY

10:35.20 Relay Team 1st

HIGH JUMP

4-4 Belle Chappell 5th

POLE VAULT

7-6 Haiden Moses 3rd

DISCUS

76-6 Chelsey Hammons 5th

SHOT PUT

30-8 Mea Anderson 3rd

27-11.25 Chelsey Hammons 5th

Williamsburg

200 METER DASH

27.53 Madison Peace 1st

400 METER DASH

1:02.49 Madison Peace 1st

4X100 METER RELAY

56.49 Relay Team 5th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:59.31 Relay Team 3rd

HIGH JUMP

4-4 Alana Mah 3rd

Boys Individual Results (top 5 only)

Corbin

200 METER DASH

22.82 Tye Stevens 2nd

400 METER DASH

50.64 Tye Stevens 1st

800 METER RUN

2:06.76 Coleman Anderson 2nd

1600 METER RUN

4:58.49 Kaleb Terrell 1st

4:58.96 Nolan Brock 5th

3200 METER RUN

10:44.50 John Hail 3rd

10:55.66 Kaleb Terrell 4th

110 METER HURDLES

17.17 NaShawn Brooks 1st

300 METER HURDLES

44.59 NaShawn Brooks 3rd

4X100 METER RELAY

45.18 Relay Team 2nd

4X200 METER RELAY

1:34.66 Relay Team 1st

4X400 METER RELAY

3:46.84 Relay Team 3rd

4X800 METER RELAY

8:39.98 Relay Team 1st

HIGH JUMP

6-2 Hayden Llewellyn 2nd

LONG JUMP

20-4.5 NaShawn Brooks 3rd

TRIPLE JUMP

41-0 NaShawn Brooks 2nd

38-10 Blake Lawson 4th

POLE VAULT

11-6 Dylan Stacy 2nd

9-6 Parker Stacy 4th

North Laurel

100 METER DASH

11.30 Gamarius Isby 2nd

200 METER DASH

22.57 Gamarius Isby 1st

400 METER DASH

51.75 Gamarius Isby 2nd

800 METER RUN

2:11.24 Xander Harris 4th

1600 METER RUN

4:55.24 Xander Harris 2nd

300 METER HURDLES

46.15 Jaren Edwards 5th

4X200 METER RELAY

1:36.84 Relay Team 3rd

4X400 METER RELAY

3:36.58 Relay Team 1st

4X800 METER RELAY

8:43.96 Relay Team 2nd

DISCUS

137-11 Luke Robinson 4th

SHOT PUT

44-7.5 Luke Robinson 3rd

41-1 Austin Johnson 4th

Williamsburg

800 METER RUN

2:12.27 Robel Schwarz 5th

110 METER HURDLES

18.55 Hunter Thomas 4th

4X400 METER RELAY

3:52.46 Relay Team 5th

HIGH JUMP

6-4 Nate Goodin 1st

LONG JUMP

21-0 Nate Goodin 2nd

SHOT PUT

41-0.5 Alex Gamble 5th

