CORBIN — After a super-busy week of conference matches, JV matches, and a 10-hour rain delayed Whitley County Invitational, Joe Roberts’ Corbin boys golf team find themselves improving across the board.
“We aren’t winning yet, but we are improving,” Robert said. “This past week we had golfers record their first pars (Logan Davidson JV), birdies (Cruz Cima JV, Reed Phillips JV/Clay Botner JV) and two who recorded the lowest round of their lives (Will Freeman Varsity/Cruz Cima JV). Our other varsity guys are shooting very consistent rounds and are putting themselves in position to reduce their scores.”
Corbin has two upcoming tournaments on its slate with the South Laurel Invitational taking place at the London Country Club on Saturday, and the 2A State Sectional being held on August 24, at Wasioto Winds.
“These tournaments will give the Redhounds a chance to improve on their numbers,” Roberts said. “Each Sunday, I reshuffle their rankings based on their average scores. To date, our top five have remained the same with each reshuffle, but we have a couple guys who are getting closer and closer to moving into that top five spot (Cruz Cima/Ethan Gambrel). They are putting in the work on their off days and it shows.”
