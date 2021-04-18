HARRODSBURG — The Corbin Redhound and Lady Redhound track and field teams went up against some of the best track and field teams in the state while participating in the AJ’s Heart of the Bluegrass Track Meet over the weekend.
More than 30 schools participated in both the boys’ and girls’ divisions with the Corbin Redhounds turning in a fifth-place effort with 33 points in the boys' division while the Lady Redhounds placed 31st in the girls' division with two points.
Corbin’s boys 4x100 Meter Relay team win first place honors with a time of 44.54 while Treyveon Longmire took home first place honors in the Long Jump event with a jump of 20-1.5. The Lady Redhounds’ best performances were both eighth-place efforts in the 4x800 Meter Relay (11:22.31), and High Jump (Maddie Jo Russell, 4-6).
Listed below are the individual results of top 10 finishes only:
Boys
100 METER DASH
11.59Evan McCrickard6th
11.67Treyveon Longmire8th
200 METER DASH
23.81Treyveon Longmire8th
24.09Evan McCrickard9th
400 METER DASH
54.68Evan McCrickard10th
3200 METER RUN
10:23.28 Austin Terrell9th
110 METER HURDLES
17.72Camden Mackey8th
300 METER HURDLES
45.11Camden Mackey8th
4X100 METER RELAY
44.54Relay Team1st
4X200 METER RELAY
1:38.59 Relay Team9th
4X400 METER RELAY
3:47.82 Relay Team8th
4X800 METER RELAY
8:51.19 Relay Team4th
LONG JUMP
20-1.5Treyveon Longmire1st
TRIPLE JUMP
38-1 Hunter Newberry10th
Girls
4X800 METER RELAY
11:22.31 Relay Team8th
HIGH JUMP
4-6 Maddie Jo Russell8th
POLE VAULT
7-0 Lauren Faulkner10th
Boys Team Results
1. Mercer County 88, 2. Central 78, 3. Madison Central 42, 4. Madison Southern 35, 5. Corbin 33, 5. Boyd County 33, 7. Thomas Nelson 32.50, 8. Bullitt Central 30, 8. Lexington Catholic 30, 10. Seneca 28, 10. North Oldham 28, 12. John Hardin 27, 13. Somerset 26, 14. Boyle County 25, 15. Taylor County 23, 16. Jeffersonville, 17. Shelby County 15, 18. Southwestern 14, 19. Holy Cross 13, 20. Bell County 12, 21. Anderson County 11, 22. Bethlehem 10, 23. Bardstown 7.50, 24. Bluegrass United Home School 6, 25. Franklin County 5, 26. Christian Academy 4, 27. Rockcastle County 3, 27. Mercer County B 3, 27. Sayre 3, 27. West Jessamine 3, 31. CKY Homeschool 2, 31. Danville 2.
Girls Team Results
1. West Jessamine 72, 2. Christian Academy 68, 3. Somerset 49, 3. Rockcastle County 49, 5. Jeffersonville High School 41, 5. Mercer County 41, 7. Central 40, 8. Lincoln County 34, 9. Madison Central 29, 10. North Oldham 29, 11. Morgan County 25, 12. Ashland Blazer 21, 13. Bluegrass United Home School 21, 14. Madison Southern 20, 15. Franklin County 20, 16. Lexington Catholic 17.50, 17. Boyd County 16, 17. Boyle County 16, 19. Holy Cross 14, 20. Anderson County 12, 21. CKY Homeschool 10, 22. Shelby County 9, 23. East Jessamine 7.50, 24. Bardstown 7, 24. Thomas Nelson 7, 26. Nelson County 6, 27. Christian Educational 5, 28. The Academy at Shawnee 4, 28. Frankfort 4, 30. Danville 3, 31. Corbin 2, 31. Southwestern 2, 33. Taylor County 1.
