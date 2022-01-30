Corbin High School’s boys and girls bowling teams participated in the 8th Region Tournament this past week with both teams coming up short in their quests of capturing a region title.
The boys' team earned the No. 8 seed after combining to bowl a 901. They lost in opening round action to No. 5 seed West Jessamine, 153-213, 201-184, and 167-193.
In boys singles division play, Corbin’s Mark Prewitt placed 32nd with a 485. Tanner Davis (42nd, 419), Noah Giles (45th, 494), and Travis Engle (49th, 364) followed.
In girls' action, Corbin earned a No. 7 seed after bowling a combined total of 708.
The girls' team captured a first-round win over No. 10 seed Madison Southern, winning, 107-102, 122-110, 96-107, and 125-98.
Corbin’s run came to an end in the quarterfinals as No. 2 seed Montgomery County won, 194-113, 103-134, 162-115, and 200-74.
In girls' single division play, Corbin’s Kaylie Farmer placed 21st after turning in a 426.
Eighth Region Tournament
Boys Singles Division
Corbin
32nd Mark Prewitt 485
42nd Tanner Davis 419
45th Noah Giles 404
49th Travis Engle 364
Girls Singles Division
21st Kaylie Farmer 426
Boys Team Standings for seeding
8-seed Corbin Team One: 531; Team Two: 370; Total: 901
Girls Team Standings for seeding
7-seed Corbin Team One: 402; Team Two: 306; Total: 708
