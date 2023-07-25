Corbin Archery completed their 2022-2023 seasons by participating in the NASP Open Championship in Myrtle Beach.
The National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) is the largest youth archery program in history and currently serves 2.23 million student archers across the country.
NASP continues to grow at about 1,000 schools per year, due to its ever-increasing relevance to promote student success and academic emphasis. Archery is aimed at improving educational performance among students in grades 4th – 12th.
The Corbin High School team had two seniors, Jacob Henson and Mac Collins. The teams are coached by Patty “Putt” Smith, Whitney Allen, Cora Richardson and Christie Houk-Babb.
NASP Open Championship Tournament results from Myrtle Beach saw Corbin Elementary School ranked 18th out of 40 teams. Payton Krossber was in the top 50 out of 393 total elementary girls and shot her first 50.
Corbin Middle School ranked 19th out of 43 teams. Luke Hatfield and Luke Moore placed in top 20 out of 434 middle school boys. Clay Rose was chosen as one of the $500 scholarship winners.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.