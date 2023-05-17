LOUISVILLE — Corbin Archery participated in the NASP National Archery Tournament in Louisville this past weekend. Teams from Oklahoma to Pennsylvania, and everywhere in between, travelled to Kentucky.
Corbin Elementary is a Top 50 elementary archery team in the nation after ranking 47th out of 190 elementary teams in the NASP National Tournament.
Luke Hatfield was named to the 2023 NASP Academic All-American Team.
Hatfield ranked sixth among middle school males and 51st overall males, shooting a personal record of 291.
Jace Hatfield ranked 45th in high school and 51st overall shooting a 291.
Total Tournament Stats:
Teams: 907
Males: 7728
Females: 6963
High School Teams: 253
Males: 2510
Females: 2461
Middle School Teams: 240
Males: 2767
Females: 2417
Danica Stephens shot a PR of 272.
Eli Hinkle shot a PR of 249.
Clay Rose shot a PR of 260.
Elementary Teams: 190
Males: 2110
Females: 1814
Julia Butler shot a PR of 249.
Arabella Carter shot a PR of 231.
Kyle Coleman shot a PR of 229.
Emma Huffman shot a PR of 252.
