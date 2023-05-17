LOUISVILLE — Corbin Archery participated in the NASP National Archery Tournament in Louisville this past weekend. Teams from Oklahoma to Pennsylvania, and everywhere in between, travelled to Kentucky.

Corbin Elementary is a Top 50 elementary archery team in the nation after ranking 47th out of 190 elementary teams in the NASP National Tournament.

Luke Hatfield was named to the 2023 NASP Academic All-American Team.

Hatfield ranked sixth among middle school males and 51st overall males, shooting a personal record of 291.

Jace Hatfield ranked 45th in high school and 51st overall shooting a 291.

Total Tournament Stats:

Teams: 907

Males: 7728

Females: 6963

High School Teams: 253

Males: 2510

Females: 2461

Middle School Teams: 240

Males: 2767

Females: 2417

Danica Stephens shot a PR of 272.

Eli Hinkle shot a PR of 249.

Clay Rose shot a PR of 260.

Elementary Teams: 190

Males: 2110

Females: 1814

Julia Butler shot a PR of 249.

Arabella Carter shot a PR of 231.

Kyle Coleman shot a PR of 229.

Emma Huffman shot a PR of 252.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you