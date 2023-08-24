PINEVILLE — Clay County took home top honors in the Kentucky 2A, Section 7 Boys Golf Tournament with a 320 while McCreary Central (336), Whitley County (350), Corbin (367), Knox Central (367), and Bell County (368) followed.
Once the fog lifted and the rain moved in and moved out, the Clay County Tigers were left standing on the podium advancing to the 2A State Tournament at Owensboro.
Led by a 76 from Bryce Smith, Clay County shot a team score of 320, edging out McCreary Central (336). Smith took the individual title as well. Stevens and Ellis from McCreary Central were the other individual medalists.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.