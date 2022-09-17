OWENSBORO — After a historic victory over Christian Academy-Louisville, which led the Redhounds to their first appearance in the State Final in school history, Corbin could not rebound to win the title.
The boys soccer team fell 5-1 to Warren Central in the Class 2A State Championship Saturday afternoon.
Warren Central struck first, putting the Dragons up 1-0 in the first half. Corbin's Gabe Cima answered with a goal of his own, to tie the game 1-1. The Dragons scored outside the keeper, putting the team at a 2-1 advantage going into halftime.
To start the second half, Warren Central scored yet again by getting the ball inside of the keepers box, and putting it away to bring a score of 3-1. They would go on to score two more goals before claiming the title with a win of 5-1.
Corbin's Braydon Van, Gabe Cima, and Brendon Barajas all received an All-Tournament Award.
The Redhounds will try to bounce back at home against Madison Central on Tuesday.
